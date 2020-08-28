Republican Convention 2020

Can the Republican Party Survive Trump?

A political party can be destroyed by warring factions after it nominates a celebrity candidate and loses its coherence. That’s what happened…after 1848, when the Whigs backed Zachary Taylor.

|

HD Download

Donald Trump, who four short years ago was viewed by many GOP operatives as an erratic outsider, has just been re-nominated as the Republican Party's standard-bearer. But whether he wins or loses, can a party without any guiding principles survive?

How do old political parties die, and how are new ones born?

Imagine a political party that has lost its ideological coherence and is torn apart by various warring factions. Then an outsider and celebrity candidate emerges with no fealty to the party's policy agenda and with no previous political experience. He goes on to connect with voters and retake the White House.

That's exactly what happened in 1848, when the Whigs backed Zachary Taylor.

Political scientist Philip Wallach, a resident senior fellow at the R Street Institute, published a 2017 paper on the parallels between Taylor and Trump.

"Taylor was a very disruptive force for the Whig Party," says Wallach. "His victory was, of course, something they were very excited about, but he didn't govern in exactly the ways they would have preferred."

While Trump raised his profile by projecting a bellicose demeanor on primetime television, Taylor was a celebrated general who won a key battle in the Mexican-American War. And like Trump, he tried to redefine his party in his own image and refused to pledge fealty to party principles.

Taylor "even thought about rebranding [Whiggism] as 'Taylor Republicanism,'" says Wallach.

But Taylor's efforts at redefining Whig principles were doomed by a preexisting divide over whether slavery would be allowed in new territories. Both the Whigs and their primary competitors, the Democrats, waffled, which created an opening for single-issue third-parties such as the anti-slavery Liberty Party and Free Soil Party, as well as the nativist Know-Nothing Party.

After Taylor's untimely death in office, the fractured Whig Party "bled to death," as historian Michael Holt put it, losing too many voters to the Free Soil and Know-Nothing parties. And out of that carnage rose the Republican Party, united by the conviction that slavery should have no part in America's future.

What does the death of the Whigs tell us about the prospect of breaking up our modern two-party duopoly?

"In 2020, we have two parties that have delivered us candidates, both of which are more destructive than they are constructive," says evolutionary biologist and podcast host Bret Weinstein, who is trying to engineer the candidacy of an independent to go up against Biden and Trump.

Weinstein sees a parallel with the mid-19th century in that voters are again open to alternatives.

"This is, in some sense, the natural outgrowth of the fact that the parties long ago stopped serving the interests of the American public," says Weinstein.

Weinstein, who's best known for his viral confrontation with student protesters at The Evergreen State College after he objected to a call for all white people to leave campus for a day, believes that the two major parties are in thrall to far-left and far-right fringes and elite donors, causing them to neglect a majority of Americans.

"For many reasons, the natural thing is for Americans to unify under some banner in order to regain power over the policymaking structure," says Weinstein.

Weinstein launched an initiative called Unity 2020, which intends to use online crowdsourcing to nominate a center-left and center-right candidate to run and govern as a team. He says by circumventing the usual political process, candidates will avoid being so easily corrupted.

"We have all been told that power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely," says Weinstein. "I have long thought this is nonsense. What we do have is a system in which power tends to be awarded to people on the basis that they are corruptible."

But in the 19th century, there were fewer obstacles to challenging the major parties.

"For a third party to be able to get some votes was much easier," says Wallach. "It just had to be able to print ballots and distribute them to a network of supporters….Nineteenth-century politics were just much more open and fluid than our politics today."

With the election less than two and a half months away, whoever's nominated by the Unity 2020 ticket is unlikely to make it on many ballots, and Weinstein declined to articulate a plausible path to victory.

"We are certainly too late with respect to the standard process of collecting signatures to get on the ballots of all 50 states, but that's not the only way this can be accomplished," says Weinstein.

The Libertarian Party's presidential nominee, Jo Jorgensen, is on track to getting on the ballot in all 50 states, and she says she offers a better path forward than either Trump or Biden.

"People are realizing that they don't have the choices that they used to have. And I think they're getting fed up with government telling them at every turn what they can do," says Jorgensen.

But Wallach is skeptical that a third party can disrupt our modern duopoly.

In the 19th century, minor parties like the Free Soilers won local and state elections and congressional seats, which the Libertarian Party has mostly failed to achieve. In 2016, after getting more attention than any Libertarian candidate in history, former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson won just over 3 percent of the popular vote when going up against Trump and Clinton, two historically unpopular candidates.

A third party or independent candidate has never triumphed in a modern presidential election, with the strongest contender being former President Teddy Roosevelt's 1912 campaign under the Progressive Party banner. The self-funded billionaire Ross Perot's run in 1992 eventually spun off the Reform Party, which never won a national election but did become the site of Donald Trump's first foray into presidential politics.

"That leaves us wondering, where would [a successful] a third party come from?" says Wallach.

He believes that, based on the death of the Whigs, to be successful the Libertarian Party would need to win in statewide races and then merge with defectors from a collapsed Democratic or Republican Party.

But Weinstein is betting that digital media have opened new channels for a Unity ticket to bypass traditional gatekeepers, as outsider candidate Andrew Yang did in the Democratic primary.

"Andrew Yang would potentially not have gained our attention had it not been for this alternative media network," says Weinstein. "He certainly rose spectacularly in the public imagination at the point he showed up on Joe Rogan's

….There is something of similar or greater magnitude to the major networks that are operating under a different set of rules."

And while there's no single issue dividing the nation that's on par with slavery in the time of the Whigs, Weinstein does see historical parallels.

"We are dealing with the very same issue in a different form in 2020. The thing that caused the civil war is simply not fully resolved," says Weinstein.

While Weinstein is supportive of some aims of the Black Lives Matter movement, he believes its emphasis on racial identity foments dangerous divisions—for different reasons, but in similar ways, as racist movements on the far right.

"We are now seeing a movement that wishes to place race back at the forefront of our political thinking and, frighteningly, that viewpoint seems to be shared by those on the far left and the far right," says Weinstein. "We cannot remain cohesive as a nation if we are attacking each other on the basis. That the only thing we need to understand to know what team we are on is the color of our skin or our gender."

Jorgensen believes it's government intervention that exacerbates many of our divisions, including racial ones, pointing to the Rosa Parks story as a historical example.

"A rural black woman stood up and refused to sit in the back of the bus," says Jorgensen. "That was a government-run, government-owned bus. And so it was the government who was putting us in this 'us versus them' situation."

While their strategies and analyses differ, Weinstein and Jorgensen both agree that the status quo cannot hold.

"I'd say everything is at stake in this particular election. And what we've been delivered is two different failure modes," says Weinstein. "I think the problem is either case is unacceptable. And when one finds that situation, we have to look for a third way. And in this case, if it's considered radical, so be it. It's simply time."

Jorgensen says that Americans feel fundamentally disempowered by the infringements on their liberties that a poor federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

"Americans are frustrated because they don't have any control over their own lives," says Jorgensen. "And all they know is that it's the two old parties that are making them feel this way."

Produced by Zach Weissmueller. Opening graphic by Lex Villena.

Music by Stanley Gurvich licensed by Artlist.

Photo credits: CNP/AdMedia/Newscom; DNC via Sipa USA/Newscom; Tetra Images Tetra Images/Newscom; Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom ; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom; Leah Millis/Reuters/Newscom; Leslie Spurlock/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Jeremy Hogan/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Antonio Perez/TNS/Newscom; Nuri Vallbona/Reuters/Newscom; Leah Millis/Reuters/Newscom; Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/Sip/Newscom; Gary I. Rothstein/UPI/Newscom;  David R. Frazier/DanitaDelimont.com "Danita Delimont Photography"/Newscom

NEXT: Maximum Security Comes Up Short

HD Download

Zach Weissmueller is a senior producer at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Idle Hands
    August.28.2020 at 2:26 pm

    Does Reason magazine think it’s fucking 2016? Guys wake the fuck up. There is no chance the third parties get anywhere near the traction it got last time around the Democrats and their visceral unhinged reaction to Trump have made sure of that. Try again in 2024 when the lock-downs orders and looters aren’t out in force and the libertarian and green party ostensibly supports both.

    1. Mother's lament
      August.28.2020 at 2:32 pm

      Their just concern trolling any because it’s obvious that their fealty lies with the DNC.

      1. welbertlucass
        August.28.2020 at 3:26 pm

        I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new…GBf after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

        Here’s what I do………..>> Click here

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      August.28.2020 at 2:42 pm

      I’m voting for the lesser of two evils, Biden+Kamala. If you can’t vote for either party, then feel free to vote for a third party. Whatever you do, please do NOT vote for Trump – a man who runs actually concentration camps on our Southern border for children who’s only crime is the color of their skin.

      1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
        August.28.2020 at 3:18 pm

        0/10

    3. Overt
      August.28.2020 at 2:49 pm

      Honestly if you look at the parallel they draw to Zachary Taylor, they *are* talking about what happens when Trump leaves office- whether in 2021 or 2025.

      I would love to see the Libertarian party make inroads, but that is going to require them to run candidates on the local level. And see, this is the big problem: the Two Party system is much more stacked against third parties at the local level. It will require rich people to self fund some upsets at the local level- rich people who are too narcissistic to run at such peanuts level.

      1. Idle Hands
        August.28.2020 at 3:05 pm

        the libertarian party will never make inroads at even a national level with it’s current message but otherwise I completely agree with your analysis.

        1. Overt
          August.28.2020 at 3:08 pm

          This is why you see libertarians going at GOP primaries and Socialists attacking the Democrat primaries- because then they at least have the chance of winning office.

          And for the libertarians who tend to always like the Democratic party, note how few (ehem, zero) Democrats could ever be considered libertarian, while the GOP had at least 2 – 3 before the Trump populist revolt. *shrug*

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.28.2020 at 2:33 pm

    The Democratic party survived Carter, so I’d say ‘yes’.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      August.28.2020 at 2:43 pm

      He still hasn’t died so there must be some magic in those Georgian peanuts. Or all that nuclear radiation has caused his chromosomal telomeres to elongate to an unnatural length.

    2. Bubba Jones
      August.28.2020 at 3:06 pm

      It survived the 1994 AWB as well.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.28.2020 at 2:34 pm

    Imagine a political party that has lost its ideological coherence and is torn apart by various warring factions.

    Wait, hold on, which party are we describing here?

    1. Brian
      August.28.2020 at 2:37 pm

      Yeah, where’s the party with ideological coherence and actual political power?

      1. Compelled Speechless
        August.28.2020 at 2:45 pm

        When has there ever been a winning political party with actual ideological coherence? In order to build a coalition big enough to win, you need to recruit hundreds if not thousands of subgroups and promise them things that conflict with things said and promised to other groups. Cynical pragmatism wins. Coherence is a recipe for remaining niche and powerless.

    2. Idle Hands
      August.28.2020 at 2:39 pm

      seriously this has been the most chaotic the Dems have been since fucking 68 and it’s the republicans that are in trouble. The republicans can and will survive trump if he loses they will happily flush him and his entire family down the toilet and go back to nominating Mccain and Romney types. the Dems losing could mean a period in the wilderness their leadership is all in their 70’s and the “mainstream” candidates below them have the charisma of a wet blanket. Their best and most charasmatic candidates are all out and out socialists.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.28.2020 at 2:48 pm

        It’s the most chaotic the Democrats have been in my lifetime, and that’s even adjusting for the Media Handicap. That Media Handicap is how most of my life, the establishment media has been quick to point out and report any and all ‘rifts’ within the Republican party as “proof” they in chaos, one NPR reporter in the 90s even stating as unvarnished fact that “republicans tend to eat their own”.

        Knowing that the Democrats over the last thirty or forty years have had an equal share of rifts and infighting (as all political parties do), this rift has been going on for a while now and is an outright civil war within the party– essentially taking place on the streets as we see every night.

        I totally agree with RazorFist’s analysis… this is a civil war between disaffected Bernie Bros and the Democratic mainstream– the rioters are the result of the party faction that has essentially disengaged from politics and is now taking their grievances to the streets.

        I think there are kind of two discussions here. A republican party that has arguably shifted its rhetoric to a more populist variety– but has done it in a somewhat peaceful and orderly fashion (within the context of the party itself) and a Democratic party that has resisted change from its far left base– refusing to even recognize their existence– while also showing disdain for potential ‘crossover’ voters on the right. In addition, the Democrats have continuously given lip-service to the fringiest of the fringe issues, alienating their so-called ‘traditional working class’ base.

        All I can say to all of this is… this too shall pass.

        1. End Child Unemployment
          August.28.2020 at 2:57 pm

          Super rad that someone else here watches RazorFist. Godspeed!

          1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            August.28.2020 at 3:01 pm

            The dude’s delivery (as funny and punchy as I find it) makes him easy to dismiss (if you disagree with him). But when you scratch the surface snark, his political analysis is as good as any ‘learned’ pundit around today. And if you considered him an ideological ‘opponent’, you dismiss his analysis at your peril. What I’m trying to say is, if you think his opinions are full of shit, but he makes an analytical prediction around the political state of things, you’d do well to listen what he’s saying.

        2. Idle Hands
          August.28.2020 at 3:06 pm

          No that take makes a ton of sense. But also Bernie didn’t exactly light up the boards for the minority vote. But that could be (()) for reasons other than his message.

        3. Bubba Jones
          August.28.2020 at 3:09 pm

          You don’t understand. The rioters are protesting Trump.

    3. Overt
      August.28.2020 at 2:59 pm

      I think this one went over your heads. If you look at the links for support, he refers to the factional squabbles inside the Democratic party. Both sides are struggling to maintain their big tent.

      The difference between the GOP and the Dems is that the GOP nominated a person who does not represent a compromise of the big tent. Trump is trump, for good or bad, and he has alienated a significant number of Republicans. The Dems nominated Biden, who has in turn taken on compromise positions for the socialists in his ranks. If he ends up losing, it won’t be because he alienated his base.

      I still prefer Trump to a Biden presidency, but as a former republican I have been worried about what happens to the party when Trump leaves. Pence isn’t going to keep that party unified, so who is it going to be.

      I have said before that Trump reminds me of the Grachii brothers of the Roman republic. They were populists who were largely taking on the elitist aristocracy of Rome. They represented real populist sentiments, but their rise and deaths ultimately unlocked the riots and general “mob” tactics that destabilized the republic. Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon less than 80 years later.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.28.2020 at 3:06 pm

        I don’t disagree with the main part of your comment. As for this:

        I think this one went over your heads. If you look at the links for support, he refers to the factional squabbles inside the Democratic party. Both sides are struggling to maintain their big tent.

        I was really just making a quip about how what he was describing vis-a-vis The Whigs in the specific line I quoted as being a perfect description of the current Democratic party– seeing the article headline was asking the question about the Republicans.

        I have no problem with the thrust of the article. But I do have some issues with some of the analysis from referenced parties IN the article.

        1. Overt
          August.28.2020 at 3:27 pm

          I think what makes this about Republicans though is the fact that Trump’s insurgency has essentially decapitated the GOP and replaced its brain with his.

          The big figures in the party- Ryan, McCain, Romney, etc are all marginalized or gone. Not to mention all of the Never Trumpers, and Lincoln Project suspects. And while I wouldn’t miss many of those people going forward, they took a huge network of organizing, funding and power brokering.

          When Trump is gone, who is left to keep that together- to keep the grifters from the Lincoln Project swooping back in? Pence? He has the gravitas of a well used door knob. In my schoolboy fantasies, Rand Paul is finally repaid for his loyalty by getting a marquis nomination and endorsement from Trump in 2024, but in reality I see very little keeping the party unified.

      2. Idle Hands
        August.28.2020 at 3:12 pm

        I really think the difference is the Republicans actually have talent to speak of see the 2016 primaries. They have a rather deep bench. Keep in mind the dems favorites in this cycle were an 80 year old socialist, an 80 year old biden and the media vacillated between a gay mayor of a city in indiana, a failed senate cadidate who had a hispanic last name, a fake indian and a totally uncharismatic cop. Juxtapose that with Pence, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Nikki Hallie, DeSantis, Whatever Trump decides to run, Maybe a Massie and the Kristi Noem. I just see the republican party as far more youthful experienced and far deeper than the dems right now. But opinions are like assholes and you have a solid one.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          August.28.2020 at 3:27 pm

          If I had to sum up the problems with the Democrats, it would be like if the Republicans openly welcomed naked racism into their party.

          Now, the obvious quip (especially from your garden variety Democrat) is that All Republicans Have Always Been Racist. What I specifically mean is it would be as if the Republican Party had a congressional KKK caucus, and publicly stated there was a place for White Supremacy in the party.

          The Democrats have pretty much done that on the left. The Democrats have adopted the left’s version of that, but in the guise of Marxism, neo-Marxism and race nationalism and racial hierarchies. And it’s not just Marxism and racialism, but a particularly anti-American brand of it. It would be one thing to discuss socialist, or socialist-like policies in a positive way. But they haven’t. They’ve embraced these policies with the premise that the current system and everything it represents is evil, racist and needs to be completely burned to the ground. They’ve embraced a vision of America that rewrites its history and re-visualizes it as an entire experiment that didn’t have racism in its midst, but was predicated on destroying “people of color”.

          It’s just not selling well in Peoria and with working-class voters. It’s the stuff of niche, grievance studies academics, but they’re making it their entire platform.

          I remember a time when Democrats did gripe about racial and economic injustice, but seemed to believe they could address these things within the framework of the Bill of Rights (to give one example). That’s no longer the case. They believe the Bill of Rights and the rest of the constitution needs to be sent into the shredder, and an entirely new system of government needs to be installed. And installed by the use of molotov cocktails and smashed storefronts.

        2. Overt
          August.28.2020 at 3:30 pm

          Lol, I just made the exact opposite argument up above.

          We can agree to disagree here. You are right that there is a decent bench…I just don’t think there is the Heir Apparent for the party to rally around. Indeed, it was all of these “Meh” candidates that allowed Trump to sweep up the nomination in 2016 because the party was so divided in its support.

          I dunno, we’ll see.

    4. Moderation4ever
      August.28.2020 at 3:14 pm

      Describing the Republicans. Remember the Democratic Presidential nominee is a moderate, the VP nominee is a moderate, the Speaker of the House is a moderate, as is the Senate Minority leader. The Democrats have a party platform. The Republican have only fidelity to Trump.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.28.2020 at 2:38 pm

    believes that the two major parties are in thrall to far-left and far-right fringes and elite donors, causing them to neglect a majority of Americans.

    Both parties are certainly guilty of one of these things, but only one party is particularly guilty of both of these things.

  5. Billy Bones
    August.28.2020 at 2:39 pm

    TL;DR As I am a Libertarian, I could honestly care less if they survive or not. (Actually, nothing could make me happier than if both D and R just went into history’s cylindrical file). But until that day comes, Trump and the rest of the R’s have my vote (unless there is a candidate in a landslide, then I can afford to “waste my vote” and vote my conscience, if there is a Libertarian option). I have no desire to live in the America that is being represented by the Democratic Party.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      August.28.2020 at 2:46 pm

      If Donald Trump wins a second term, America will become a fully fascist nation. When that occurs, the only hope for people like me will be emigration from the failed United States of America to the Jewish state of Israel.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      August.28.2020 at 2:54 pm

      As a Libertarian, I am voting Trump and R’s until the Democrat Party fractures into regional factions and then work on getting out Nanny state Republicans.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.28.2020 at 2:54 pm

      Spoiler alert: you are not a libertarian

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        August.28.2020 at 3:08 pm

        You need to put more glue on your labels

      2. bignose
        August.28.2020 at 3:25 pm

        Reasonable people can disagree about the efficacy of voting Republican/Democrat in an electoral system that heavily favors those two parties AND still be libertarians.

  6. Idle Hands
    August.28.2020 at 2:40 pm

    I don’t think I’ve read a more tone deaf out of touch article about the modern state of two party politics since I read my last Atlantic article.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      August.28.2020 at 2:46 pm

      So you were reading The Atlantic this morning?

      1. Idle Hands
        August.28.2020 at 3:03 pm

        that’s the joke.

  7. ThomasD
    August.28.2020 at 2:52 pm

    Zach is concerned about the future of the Republican party.

    Concerned.

    Deeply. Concerned.

  8. loveconstitution1789
    August.28.2020 at 2:52 pm

    Trump is the best thing to happen to American politics in multiple lifetimes.

    The Democrat Party (Party of slavery) is finally falling apart into factions and will likely never be a party that can win national elections anymore. The GOP will be the party of the working American, religious right, and Nanny staters of the conservative variety.

    Hopefully Libertarians take back the LP and make it the Party of fiscal conservatism and social freedoms while keeping out anarchists, RINOs, and commies.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.28.2020 at 2:54 pm

    Can the Republican Party Survive Trump?

    Ask the 2008 Democratic Party.

  10. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
    August.28.2020 at 2:56 pm

    Man, I hope not, The GOP needs to go away.

  11. MikeP2
    August.28.2020 at 3:01 pm

    Could you be more clueless Zach? Because its difficult to see how.

    The Dem Party is collapsing on itself. The entirety of their leadership is ancient, and the ‘outsider’ voice is a very old socialist from Vermont. They are so far gone, they are trying to run Joe freakin Biden as their presidential nominee…..a man who has never previously even won a nomination, let alone a major election. The young are extreme fringe candidates like AOC who have zero national support and there is no one waiting in the wings who do because they have ostracized anyone with an ounce of mainstream philosophy (e.g. Gabbard). Can the

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.28.2020 at 3:09 pm

      I have a conspiracy theory about the Democrats nominating Biden.

      They know he’s going to lose. They expect him to lose. They needed a ‘burner’ candidate (if you will) to hold them over until 2024. The Democrats are working the long game. They realize they’re in a state of civil war, and they’re trying to figure out their direction, but simply weren’t prepared for 2020. So they propped Joe “El Cid” Biden on his horse and sent him into the field of battle.

      1. Bubba Jones
        August.28.2020 at 3:12 pm

        Is this an example of Biden winning by accident?

        Just like Trump did?

      2. Idle Hands
        August.28.2020 at 3:14 pm

        Is this really a conspiracy? The leadership is just clinton/obama holdovers still at the feeding trough waiting for the next empty suit to come along.

  12. Moderation4ever
    August.28.2020 at 3:06 pm

    This is a fascinating question because there are many in the conservative movement debating whether to burn down the Republican party. The question is should you vote for any Republican who allows Trump to get away without consequence. I believe Trump will be done in November and if that is the case it will be interesting to see what happens. Will any of the Republicans who sold out to Trump ever be able to run again for President? What happen to Cruz, Rubio, Paul, etc.? Who will be running for the nomination in 2024?

    1. damikesc
      August.28.2020 at 3:12 pm

      Hardly. Many of us voted for whatever shit candidate those morons said should run. We saw that they refuse to do the same. So fuck ’em all. Also, hard to discuss how one needs somebody who has pimped for Democrats for YEARS to run the GOP.

  13. Larkenson
    August.28.2020 at 3:10 pm

    Today worrying yourself sick about liberals & conservatives is just as stupid as worrying yourself sick over the Whig Party in 1853. Politics will be an entirely different thing as White people come to REALIZE that they are a threatened minority. That is what is happening now. Multiculturalism is a code word for White Genocide.

  14. mamabug
    August.28.2020 at 3:22 pm

    A party splitting after a celebrity candidate leaves office…. umm, you just described exactly what has been happening to the dems ever since Obama left. Obama united both the far left (he was proof history marched in the direction of their ideals) and the establishment (because he didn’t rock the gravy train). Once he left, the cracks showed immediately and weren’t help by the obvious suppression of both Sanders and any other potential non-Clintonian candidate by the DNC establishment.

    The Republicans, OTOH, have been slowly moving towards a big tent, classical liberalism mindset where an Orthodox Jew and an atheist, married, gay man can sit down and agree on general principles about how the country should be governed. A lot of that is in response to the ongoing Democrat civil war, they are picking up the people who suddenly realize their party moved so far left, they are now considered ‘right’ without having moved.

    If Biden loses, the DNC civil war is going to fully shatter the party. If he wins, that will be delayed for about 4 years, or possibly happen quietly. Either way, the outcome will set us up for an actual Civil War since I’m pretty sure the winner will be the AOC contingent and they won’t take any prisoners.

Please to post comments