Can These Voters Say Something Nice About the Other Side?

Do voters think Donald Trump or Kamala Harris have any redeeming qualities? On Monday November 4, Reason's Emma Camp talked to voters in Washington, D.C., about which presidential candidate they support and if they had anything nice to say about the other side, at all.

As it turns out, many of the people Camp talked to didn't have many positive things to say. Watch here: https://youtu.be/OvYXySnw8BM