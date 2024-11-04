Comedy

Partisan Press Conference (Episode 3)

Republican and Democratic coaches take questions from the press on the eve of the 2024 election.

Team Red and Team Blue are here to talk about Election 2024…and Arnold Palmer's manhood.

Written by Andrew Heaton, Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg, and John Carter; produced by John Carter, Austin Bragg, and Meredith Bragg; performed by Andrew Heaton and Austin Bragg.