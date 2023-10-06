Remy: Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor Swift Looting Parody)
Stop enabling thieves by owning stuff.HD Download
Lawmakers find culprits for the recent uptick in theft—the victims.
Parody of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" written and performed by Remy.
LYRICS
I was on a walk so brisk
Just minding my business
Out with my walking stick
Can't you see? Innocently…
But I'm just human, oh it's true yes, I am just a man
What else could one do seeing luggage in a minivan?
I have no choice in the matter, do you not understand?
I check it once, then I check it twice, ah!
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me…
They don't want to steal whiskey
But he must feed his family
My newborn loves Pappy
He's a boy, and he likes blue…
How do you expect someone not to shatter all this glass?
When he sees this while only carrying the 14 Max?
Any chance you might step up to defend property rights?
I check it once, and I check it twice, hmm
Ooh, look what I always do
Look what I always do
Just look at what I like to
Look at what I like to do
- Producer: Austin Bragg
- Producer: Meredith Bragg