Remy: Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor Swift Looting Parody)

Lawmakers find culprits for the recent uptick in theft—the victims.

Parody of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" written and performed by Remy.

LYRICS

I was on a walk so brisk

Just minding my business

Out with my walking stick

Can't you see? Innocently…

But I'm just human, oh it's true yes, I am just a man

What else could one do seeing luggage in a minivan?

I have no choice in the matter, do you not understand?

I check it once, then I check it twice, ah!

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me…

They don't want to steal whiskey

But he must feed his family

My newborn loves Pappy

He's a boy, and he likes blue…

How do you expect someone not to shatter all this glass?

When he sees this while only carrying the 14 Max?

Any chance you might step up to defend property rights?

I check it once, and I check it twice, hmm

Ooh, look what I always do

Look what I always do

Just look at what I like to

Look at what I like to do





