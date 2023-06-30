Remy: Cold Dead Hands

Remy finds artificially low interest rates come with consequences.

Music and lyrics written and performed by Remy.

LYRICS:

You save a piece of each paycheck

To buy a house in your town

With a short white picket fence

You've got the right down payment

You're pre-approved as planned

So you can buy my house

From my cold dead hands

30 years fixed at 2.5

My name will be on this deed until the day that I die

Interest rates were kept artificially low

You think I'm ever selling? That must be some kind of joke

Zero inventory within five miles of church?

Zoom out to North America and click "redo search"

Like Amber Heard on a bed, I'm squatting right here

I hear the rental market's great around this time of year

So go and build your own house on that vacant land

Here, you can take this shovel

From my cold dead hands

More cars on the road, less sun in the sky

I will oppose all new construction till the day that I die

My property value might be slightly harmed

It would change the area's character—when you built here, this was all farms

Senior homes and row houses, I'm blocking them all

And God help the man I witness playing pickleball

Congressman! Congressman! I just want a house

But building here's illegal? Yeah, how's that allowed?

We could use a voice like yours, keep our House in your plans

You could take my seat. Really?

From my cold dead hands

Zero term limits, and industry vies

I will be the incumbent until my brain finally dies

And then a couple years more, it is what it is

I almost lost one time, so we drew the district like this

My cold hands

My cold dead hands