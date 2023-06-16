Heaton Fixes the Housing Crisis
A significant number of zoning laws are restrictions homeowners put in place on other people's property to ensure their own property maintains or gains value.
This is great if you're a homeowner, but it sucks if you're Andrew Heaton.
