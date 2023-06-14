Should Trump Go to Prison?

The Justice Department's criminal case against former President Donald Trump "will likely represent a stress test both for the criminal justice system and constitutional provisions that have rarely—if ever—been explored or invoked," wrote Clark Neily, a constitutional lawyer, an adjunct professor at George Mason's Antonin Scalia School of Law, and senior vice president for legal studies at the Cato Institute. "Buckle up—it's going to be a wild ride."

Join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a discussion with Neily about the case against Trump, whether it's "selective prosecution" as National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden has said and whether America's legal system and constitutional republic are likely to withstand the "stress test" that Neily is predicting.

