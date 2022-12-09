Remy: Regulate (FTX Parody)

In the wake of the FTX meltdown and crypto price drops, Congress wants to make sure Remy makes good financial decisions…just like them.



Parody of Warren G's "Regulate" written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg

LYRICS:

It was a clear black night, he was sitting at home

Looking at a JPEG on his trusty iPhone

It was a rare NFT of a hipster mouse

So he did what you do, he mortgaged his house

And he put in a bid, he was getting the itch

He couldn't sit there while he saw those other people get rich

But then the market crashed! The value deflated!

This shouldn't be allowed—they should regulate it!

He saw a JPEG, it looked in demand

So he mortgaged his house, spent 400 grand

We need to pass new laws to prevent this fate

He wouldn't be so dumb if we regulate

It was a cool, crisp day, he was watching the game

That's when he saw a commercial with folks of acclaim

Crypto returns that'll never default!

So he thought what you think—that sounds too good to be false!

Mortgaged his house, researched the rate

Checked out the CEO, nothing seemed out of place

But when he checked one morning, the value was gone

We should make fraud illegal, this is all just wrong!

He did his research and he studied up

Then bought invisible tokens this guy just made up

It was a harsh consequence for an honest mistake

His IQ wouldn't be five if we regulate

It was a lukewarm noon, he's on Capitol Hill

Cuz he got margin called and was facing a bill

You don't understand, I've lost all that I had

You need to pass more laws! This is terribly bad!

Uh, excuse me—thanks for letting me join

But isn't part of the issue him? There's a new dog coin?

Maybe the underlying tech is one we shouldn't forestall

Maybe one day it's—Shiba Inu, it's called

If he hadn't been allowed to be a HODLer

He wouldn't have the impulse control of a toddler

We could end human nature with a pen stroke today

Why do I have a feeling that they're gonna regulate?

You shouldn't prey on folks with financial illiteracy

By the way, have you seen the state lottery?

The Powerball's $1 billion, you better not wait

He's gonna make good decisions when we regulate