FTX Meltdown and the Future of Crypto: Live With Kraken Founder Jesse Powell
The co-founder and chair of the crypto exchange Kraken will join Reason's livestream Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried and his company, FTX.
When a cryptocurrency exchange holding $16 billion worth of customer deposits suddenly collapses, what does that portend for the future of the crypto industry? How did Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the company and the number two donor to the Democratic party ahead of the recent midterms, win the trust and evade the careful scrutiny of so many venture capitalists, institutional investors, celebrities, and U.S. regulators for so long? Is heavy-handed regulation coming to the world of crypto?
Join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a live discussion of these questions and more with special guest Jesse Powell, the co-founder and CEO of Kraken, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Ask questions or leave comments ahead of or during the stream on the YouTube video above or at Reason's Facebook page here.
Photo credit: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom