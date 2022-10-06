Russia and the Global Green Energy Crisis: Live With Michael Shellenberger

Europe's embrace of renewable energy has made it heavily reliant on Russian gas and oil to fill gaps in the power supply. As Russian President Vladimir Putin's flailing invasion of Ukraine continues, and in the wake of the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures as Europeans approach winter, it's an especially urgent issue. Amid Europe's largest war since World War II, what is happening to the lofty goals of nations around the world to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels?

Watch live as Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller discuss the status of global green energy Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time with Michael Shellenberger, author of Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All.

Join the Facebook event to watch live and submit questions during the show or join us on YouTube.