Nzube Udezue—better known simply as Zuby—is a rapper, podcaster, and author known for an engaging mix of personal uplift and political provocation that led to a highly publicized (if temporary) suspension from Twitter in 2020.

Born in England to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in Saudi Arabia, he now spends much of his time in the United States, where he criticizes identity politics on shows like The Joe Rogan Experience. He has built a massive following on social media and has just published a children's book designed to showcase the benefits of good nutrition and self-control.

Earlier this year, Zuby spoke at a Mises Caucus event at the Libertarian Party convention in Reno, Nevada, where he said he was overjoyed to be "talking about freedom, liberty, and all of that good stuff."

Reason caught up with Zuby at FreedomFest, the July meeting of Libertarians held annually in Las Vegas, where we discussed his experience of the pandemic in eight different countries, his defense of tweets mocking transgender athletes (and his support of rights for trans people), and why he's bullish on the future of individual responsibility and freedom.

