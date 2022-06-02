10 Fun Facts About the Police

Do you have questions about law enforcement? Like, a lot of questions? Maybe for some reason you've recently been desperately searching for answers?

Well, Fuzzy and Officer Dale know a bunch of cool facts about the police! Facts like:

• Police officers have no legal obligation to protect you from imminent harm!​

• You can be too smart to be a police officer!

• Cops aren't required to know the law even as they arrest people for breaking it!

Fuzzy and his friend cover everything from overtime and pensions, to police training and qualified immunity! They even take time to talk about doggies!

Written, edited, and performed by Austin Bragg; camera and graphics by Meredith Bragg