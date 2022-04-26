Remy: Putin
(Salt-N-Pepa Parody)
Remy tries to break through Russian propagandaHD Download
Remy is fine. He's at home with his family. Everything is wonderful. Stop asking questions.
Parody of Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg; mastering by Sean Malone.
LYRICS:
Putin
Putin good.
Putin.
Putin real good.
We destroyed a whole city
Mass chaos was created
And we can safely report
It is now liberated
Wait, we bombed it and razed it
Destroyed it entirely
Killed every person that we saw
Correct, until they were free
All thanks to…
Putin
Putin good.
Putin.
Putin real good.
The Stanley Cup playoffs
are back in full force
This year's MVP?
Vlad Putin of course
Watch as he skillfully weaves
Through their expert defense
And coming up: who uncovered artifacts
Of priceless expense?
Let me guess…
Putin
Putin good
Putin.
Putin real good
We destroyed their infantry
Meaning? We killed some infants
We lost several tanks
We wrote off some equipment
This reminds me of a story
I was out eating Greek
And they brought out that flaming thing
Ah—liberating the cheese
No, it's—you're not getting the point
It's as if this is all planned
How can you look at what's happening
And say—never mind, I understand it's…
Putin
Putin not good.
Putin.
Putin really not good.
Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Anatoliy Rodnikov/Kommersant Photo / Polaris/Newscom; Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Newscom; Aleksey Nikolskyi/ZUMA Press/Newscom