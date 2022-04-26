Remy is fine. He's at home with his family. Everything is wonderful. Stop asking questions.

Parody of Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg; mastering by Sean Malone.



LYRICS:

Putin

Putin good.

Putin.

Putin real good.

We destroyed a whole city

Mass chaos was created

And we can safely report

It is now liberated

Wait, we bombed it and razed it

Destroyed it entirely

Killed every person that we saw

Correct, until they were free

All thanks to…

Putin

Putin good.

Putin.

Putin real good.

The Stanley Cup playoffs

are back in full force

This year's MVP?

Vlad Putin of course

Watch as he skillfully weaves

Through their expert defense

And coming up: who uncovered artifacts

Of priceless expense?

Let me guess…

Putin

Putin good

Putin.

Putin real good

We destroyed their infantry

Meaning? We killed some infants

We lost several tanks

We wrote off some equipment

This reminds me of a story

I was out eating Greek

And they brought out that flaming thing

Ah—liberating the cheese

No, it's—you're not getting the point

It's as if this is all planned

How can you look at what's happening

And say—never mind, I understand it's…

Putin

Putin not good.

Putin.

Putin really not good.

Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Anatoliy Rodnikov/Kommersant Photo / Polaris/Newscom; Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Newscom; Aleksey Nikolskyi/ZUMA Press/Newscom