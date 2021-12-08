Remy: Raise the Debt Ceiling Rap (Again)
Putting America's depressing fiscal policy to a beat since 2011!HD Download
Ten years and another $15 trillion added to the debt since his original rap, Remy is back to make it rain.
Written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith & Austin Bragg; mastering by Ben Karlstrom.
LYRICS:
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling again!
Thirty trillion in debt and yo we're back again
Still printing lots of money, telling all of your friends
I told you this would happen but you were a doubting Thomas
Thirty is the last trillion I'll ever need—I swear, I promise
Printing and spending for businesses we see hurting
So much theater stimulus they call me Pee-wee Herman
It's like we're spending junkies just getting the itch
Can I have another trillion? I promised my district a bridge
It was a crisis before, we took the lesson to heart
By spending so much money now we're printing pressing the chart
Spending billions and billions on sweet military gear
Did any wind up with the enemy? What do you want to hear?
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling again!
Back up in the Fed and we're still super stoked
Somehow printing lots of money while we're working remote
Still dropping IOUs in every fund yes sir
Hamilton started this place—that's why it only goes "BRR!!!"
Prices are rising at every venue it's bad
And for sure that dollar menu looks especially sad
Gas prices are rising, it's getting hard for the competent
It costs an arm and a leg—where am I? The Saudi consulate?
Leaving IOUs you should give it a try son
M1 used to sink your battleship, now it's what you use to buy one
Just say the magic word, I'll set the printer abuzz
Charmin might run out of paper son, but guess who never does?
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling again!
Now if you examine the chart and you look close again
We borrow more than 40 cents of every dollar we spend
Nondiscretionary spending is at terrible paces!
Do you have a response? Yes! You're racist
We should spend most on children! We should spend most on patients!
Okay—hear me out—why don't we spend most on interest payments?
We're playing with fire we know the end of this story!
How do you classify your incompetence? Transitory
Objects in the mirror are closer than they seem
And to a man with a printer each problem looks like a ream
But when I'm looking at the folks that we've elected to lead
I'm guessing that it won't be long till we're back saying we need to
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling!
Raise the debt ceiling again!