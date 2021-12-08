Remy: Raise the Debt Ceiling Rap (Again)

Ten years and another $15 trillion added to the debt since his original rap, Remy is back to make it rain.

Written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith & Austin Bragg; mastering by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS:

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling again!

Thirty trillion in debt and yo we're back again

Still printing lots of money, telling all of your friends

I told you this would happen but you were a doubting Thomas

Thirty is the last trillion I'll ever need—I swear, I promise

Printing and spending for businesses we see hurting

So much theater stimulus they call me Pee-wee Herman

It's like we're spending junkies just getting the itch

Can I have another trillion? I promised my district a bridge

It was a crisis before, we took the lesson to heart

By spending so much money now we're printing pressing the chart

Spending billions and billions on sweet military gear

Did any wind up with the enemy? What do you want to hear?

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling again!

Back up in the Fed and we're still super stoked

Somehow printing lots of money while we're working remote

Still dropping IOUs in every fund yes sir

Hamilton started this place—that's why it only goes "BRR!!!"

Prices are rising at every venue it's bad

And for sure that dollar menu looks especially sad

Gas prices are rising, it's getting hard for the competent

It costs an arm and a leg—where am I? The Saudi consulate?

Leaving IOUs you should give it a try son

M1 used to sink your battleship, now it's what you use to buy one

Just say the magic word, I'll set the printer abuzz

Charmin might run out of paper son, but guess who never does?

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling again!

Now if you examine the chart and you look close again

We borrow more than 40 cents of every dollar we spend

Nondiscretionary spending is at terrible paces!

Do you have a response? Yes! You're racist

We should spend most on children! We should spend most on patients!

Okay—hear me out—why don't we spend most on interest payments?

We're playing with fire we know the end of this story!

How do you classify your incompetence? Transitory

Objects in the mirror are closer than they seem

And to a man with a printer each problem looks like a ream

But when I'm looking at the folks that we've elected to lead

I'm guessing that it won't be long till we're back saying we need to

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling!

Raise the debt ceiling again!