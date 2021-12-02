Ask Reason Magazine's Editors Everything: Webathon 2021

Our beloved Reason Roundtable listeners did not hold back: per Reason tradition, they sent in questions (and one limerick) and editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch have now given their answers. This is all in the spirit of Reason's annual webathon, in which we try to persuade you to make a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit foundation that publishes our work. In fact, an anonymous, generous donor offered to match the next $100,000 you give us! Or, bid now to win the first-ever Reason NFT, if that's more your thing.

What did the editors do as soon as they were vaccinated? Which fictional characters best represent them? Are there new Reason podcast shows on the horizon? Can Peter really segue almost anything into a Marvel reference? (Spoiler: Yes.) Cocktails, American literature, relationship advice (it is cuffing season after all) and more all right here on this special video podcast. Want to not just hear but also see the collective groan in response to the phrase "2024 election"? Check out the video version here. You definitely, maybe, possibly will be a better, smarter, more interesting, and maybe freshly date-able person after consuming this podcast. So please give us some money so we can do this all again next year, okay? Okay.

Cheers and libertarian love,

The Reason Roundtable

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve