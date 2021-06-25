Justin Amash

Justin Amash on How To End the Civil War in the Libertarian Party

The only LP member to ever hold national office says the party needs to stop being gratuitously shocking and start making the principled case for limited government.

|

HD Download

Can the Libertarian Party (L.P.) become "a major contender that consistently wins elections?"

If the organization's dismal, 50-year track record in winning elections isn't discouraging enough, now the L.P. is in disarray after its chairman and two members of its national committee resigned in the wake of an attempt to decertify the New Hampshire affiliate due to conflicts over its social media presence. 

This episode has revealed an organization at war with itself over vision, tactics, and messaging.

To get a better sense of what's going on, Nick Gillespie spoke with former Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.), who finished his five terms in office as the first and only Libertarian to hold national office. He had been elected as a Republican, became an Independent, and affiliated with the L.P. for the last few months of his tenure. Amash flirted with a run for the L.P.'s presidential nomination in 2020 before choosing to drop out of consideration. Despite not holding an official position in the party's leadership, he is its best-known member.

In the wake of the recent scandal, he chastised the New Hampshire affiliate for its "horrible messaging" even as he said attempts to remove its leadership were illegitimate. "I'm committed to making [the L.P.] a major contender that consistently wins elections," he wrote. "We must work together to build a big-tent party that can take on the old parties and defend the rights of the people."

Narrated by Nick Gillespie, edited by Regan Taylor and John Osterhoudt, additional graphics by Lex Villena

Photo Credits: Darron Birgenheier from Reno, NV, USA; Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa/Newscom; Allan Xu from Fullerton/ Ron Paul's Presidential Campaign at CSUF; Noca2plus (talk)/Bob_Barr-2008.jpg: Bob Barr; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom; Carolmooredc; Editormichaelmorrison; State of Alaska Official Election Pamphlet/Division of Elections staff; politicks.org http://politicks.org/About-Us/ Libertarian National Committee, Inc. 1444 Duke St.; Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America; MarcMontoni; Seth Ilys Gary Johnson from Taos, NM; John Hospers | Online Library of Liberty; Press Photos—Jo20.com; Cory Morse | MLive.com; https://lpaction.org, Fair use; Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom; Dreamstine 134608696; Illustration: Lex Villena; John Kropewnicki, Dreamstime.com; Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons; Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons; Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom; Stefani Reynolds/ZUMA Press/Newscom: Dreamstine ID 175407847; Dreamstine ID 134151188; Image by Krzysztof Pluta from Pixabay

NEXT: How Bitcoin Could Replace the U.S. Dollar

HD Download

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Mike Laursen

    I like Amash, but I think he was naive about joining the Libertarian Party, not knowing how dysfunctional the family he was joining is.

    1. R. K. Phillips

      To be fair, he was formerly a Republican, so he should know about dysfunction.

  2. buckleup

    LP winning national elections is like fusion, perpetually 50 years away. Anyway, get woke go broke as they say.

  3. eyeroller

    Can the Libertarian Party (L.P.) become “a major contender that consistently wins elections?”

    For that to happen, Americans in general will have to become a lot more libertarian. And if that happens, obviously the Republican and Democratic parties will also become a lot more libertarian.

    Which would be a win-win-win, and it shows why the original question doesn’t really matter.

    1. sarcasmic

      I’d bet that a huge percentage of the eligible voters who don’t vote are libertarian minded and just don’t know it. They want to live their lives without being fucked with, and have no desire to fuck with other people. They don’t want to be micromanaged, and have no desire to micromanage others.
      When elections are a contest between who’s going to fuck with who, and what parts of life are going to be micromanaged, these people don’t show up. They don’t care.

      If libertarians could secure the apathetic vote they just might gain some headway.

      But that’s like organizing The Pessimists of America. They don’t go to meetings because they figure no one will show up.

      1. Rebbeca AustelI

        Hey remember when you spent the entire year of 2020 endlessly promoting Joe Biden for president and insisting he was the best possible candidate in the race and would finally restore your trust in our cherished democratic institutions? Because everyone else here does you useless pathetic alcoholic drug addict welfare queen kiddie fucker.

      2. Kivlor

        I think what you’ll find is that large swaths of the populace agree in general with a lot of what libertarians want, but in specifics they will disagree vehemently. People overwhelmingly want justice reforms when you bring up specific problems, they don’t think a person should be in jail for a decade or more for marijuana, etc. But then you get into some of the other issues, that turn them off. From the right you have abortion–which the majority of Americans oppose in most non-life-threatening circumstances, but the LP would literally support up to birth for any reason. From the left you have language issues, microaggressions and the like, which the LP ostensibly would say you shouldn’t have laws about or be messing with people over, and they just can’t handle that. These are big things to both camps and the LP will have an uphill fight building a real constituency because of it.

  4. IceTrey

    The LP needs to focus on one issue, prohibiting government from initiating force i.e. applying the NAP to government.

    1. Sevo

      Non starter; no taxes, no government.

    2. And they need to do this aggressively.

  5. Dillinger

    >> must work together to build a big-tent party that can take on the old parties and defend the rights of the people

    send. money.

  6. Azathoth!!

    Justin Amash did not hold office as an LP member.

    He became an LP member after he shit on the party he was a member of and the people who voted for him.

    This worked out so well for him that he was ignored as a ‘candidate’ for President and replaced in the House by a Republican in the following election.

    He is the poster boy for what happens when you abandon principle for pandering.

  7. Bill Dalasio

    You can whine about the Mises Caucus all you want. But, the simple fact is that the Mises Caucus has been the center of energy for the LP for the last several years. And if the LP’s leadership hadn’t been willing to “bend” their commitment to the NAP to appeal to progressives (like some other libertarian institutions), the Mises Caucus probably wouldn’t have gotten as far as they did in reaction. Whether you want to call it liberaltarianism, “thick libertarianism” or woketarianism, the strategy simply doesn’t work. Moreover, it simply doesn’t appeal to a great many libertarians. The Mises Caucus’s whole goal seems to be returning the LP to principled libertarianism. And whatever, you think of the “messaging”, the tweets published by the party were entirely consistent with libertarian principle.

    1. Rebbeca AustelI

      Ever since the Kochs created the Libertarian Party from the ashes of Students for a Democratic Society in the 1970s as a means to getting a Marxist foot in the door of American classical liberalism they have been violently raging against Murray Rothbard and Ludwig von Mises for appropriating the term “libertarian” from its roots as as a term for European anarcho-communism and abusing it to refer to individual liberty and classical liberal governance and economics.

  8. Rebbeca AustelI

    Let me guess: the solution is to utterly and completely acquiesce to the radical Marxist racists currently at the helm of the Libertarian Party and support all of the policies of Democrats like they have been doing for the last 50 years?

    1. Kivlor

      Here’s a thought: The LP has been doing this for 50 years, so maybe that’s what the LP really is? Expecting something else from them may be expecting too much.

  9. Azathoth!!

    There is no ‘civil war’ in the LP.

    Libertarians are finally standing up and removing the leftist infestation. Since those people were only there to destroy the LP, and never supportive members, purging them is a expulsion of invaders, not a civil war.

  10. Maybe at one time there was a need for a Libertarian Party. But those days have come and gone.

    After all, libertarianism — especially the Koch-funded variety promoted by Reason and Cato — is fundamentally about making billionaires even richer. And we now know the ideal conditions for skyrocketing billionaire wealth occur when modern, open borders Democrats control the government. IOW, today’s Democratic Party is effectively the “Libertarian Party” — at least on the issue that really matters.

    Go ahead. Try to convince me that the top 10 richest Americans would have gained even more than their $169 billion haul under Biden ……. if only Libertarian President Justin Amash occupied the White House.

    #LibertariansForBiden

Please to post comments