Free Speech

Why Millennials Hate Free Speech and What To Do About It

The creator of ultra-woke poet Titania McGrath makes the case against cancel culture.

Andrew Doyle is an Irish journalist and writer best known as the creator of the Twitter personality Titania McGrath, a parody of an ultra-woke, 24-year-old, militant vegan who thinks she is a better poet than William Shakespeare. Though the 43-year-old Doyle describes himself as a left-winger, he is a fierce critic of cancel culture and a proponent of Brexit. He holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford in early Renaissance poetry, is the host of the new nightly show GB News, and is a columnist for Spiked. (He's a previous guest on The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie.)

Doyle is also the author of the new book Free Speech and Why It Matters, a comprehensive, learned, and compelling argument in favor of unfettered debate and open expression. Nick Gillespie talks with him about why cancel culture is on the rise, how to combat it, and what Titania McGrath is up to as she approaches her quarter-life crisis.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. I agree with Peter Hitchens on this– shit started to go downhill when we stopped teaching children how to think, and instead started teaching them what to think.

  2. loveconstitution1789

    Millennials and Lefties in general are morally corrupt, ignorant of history, and in denial about how bad Socialism and Communism are.

    Cancel culture is an attempt to control Americans who favor freedom of speech, limited government, and refuse to toe the line of Commies in America.

    The funniest thing is that Commies in America don’t like free market so they are new to the market forces that shape our world. This is why bans by social media and propaganda from MSM are back firing on Lefties.

    Non-Lefties just tune out MSM and started their own social media outlet, Parler.

    Democrats are desperate and it shows in all the little childish things they do.

  3. The Encogitationer

    Why Millennials Hate Free Speech and What To Do About It

    Strap them down and hold their eyelids open a la A Clockwork Orange and make them watch a marathon of John Sutherland Cartoons, The Little Rascals, Classic Looney Toons, and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In?

