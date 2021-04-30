Climate Change

12 Years to Disaster? How Climate Activists Distort the Evidence

The data behind apocalypse 2030 is based on placing blame, not predicting the future.

Many officials and climate activists claim we have only 12 years to act on global warming. Where does this figure come from? A 2018 Special Report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The second sentence of that document reads, "Global warming is likely to reach 1.5 degrees C between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate." The 12-year figure comes from subtracting the year of the report, 2018, from the earliest possible date of 1.5 degrees C warming, 2030. 

The problem is that this was a statement about the past, dressed up to suggest that it's about the future. It's not about what will happen; it's extrapolating from what has already happened. Actual temperatures in 2030 will depend on whether warming speeds up or slows down, and also on whether the year is warmer or colder than the long-term trend.

Why the 22-year range? The authors of the IPCC report defined the current rate using data from 1960 to 2017. Using the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) land-ocean temperature series that underpins most popular reporting about warming, global excess temperatures were 0 in January 1960 and 0.94 degrees C in December 2017. So the Earth has to warm another 0.56 degrees C to reach 1.5 degrees C. Some fifth-grade math tells us that should happen in 34.55 years if warming continues at the same rate. We'd hit 1.5 degrees C on July 21, 2051. Different measurements might give a couple of years either way, but not 22 years.

The range of 2030 to 2052 is not about how warm the earth is but who's responsible for the change in temperature. The figures reflect "anthropogenic warming," or warming rooted in human activity. By citing a range of 2030 to 2052, the authors are indicating a high level of uncertainty. They're not sure how much of the 0.17 degrees C per decade warming is "anthropogenic," or rooted in human activity. They think it's possible that humans are warming the Earth 0.3 degrees C and some unknown factor is actually cooling the Earth 0.13 degrees C. (The IPCC declined to make any of the report's authors available for an interview).

If you think the problem with global warming is hotter temperatures (melting ice, rising sea levels, and other physical effects), then you should care about the year 2052, not 2030. But if you think the problem with global warming is that humans are tampering with something pristine—and you only consider the worst possible scenario—then 2030 is your date. Focusing on anthropogenic warming suggests that what's happening in the real world matters less than who's at fault.

Not all environmental change is bad. We hear about possible species extinctions, but not about the species that will thrive and diversify on a warmer planet (for example, insects and sea life may be increasing in numbers and variety due to warming to date, although this is controversial). In any event, no one knows the optimal rate of speciation and extinction. We like majestic old-growth forests and exquisite biologic specializations where the climate is stable, as well as the vibrant adaptations and innovations in fast-changing environments.

Furthermore, far more of the Earth's surface is too cold for humans than too warm at the moment. Historically, warm periods are more prosperous than cold ones, and more people die in cold months than warm ones. In addition, destructive weather events are not concentrated in the warmest months or the warmest places, so there's no direct reason to expect more of them in a warmer world. Carbon dioxide is good for plants, and plants are good for both people and the environment.

Granted, there is reason to prefer less change to more, because more change could tip off catastrophic cascades. We know we can live with current temperatures; we can't be sure we'll be happy if things get significantly warmer. And even if a warmer world is better in some ways, the benefits could be overwhelmed by the transition costs. But these are arguments to reduce the overall human environment footprint rather than to reduce the temperature by any means necessary.

This is where the 12-years-until-disaster alarmism becomes toxic. Lowering 2030 temperatures significantly requires wide-scale geoengineering—for example, scattering glass beads on arctic ice or injecting sulfur into the stratosphere to reduce the temperature immediately (the IPCC report emphasizes carbon sequestration, a possibly less risky form of geoengineering, but also says that sequestration and emission reductions are not enough). Crude, dramatic rules like banning coal or outlawing airplanes could slash emissions quickly, but the effects would not be fully felt in temperatures for up to a decade. Moreover, those approaches increase the human impact on the environment and introduce more uncertainty into future climate. They may bring down global temperatures by 2030, but at the cost of introducing greater long-term uncertainty and possibly tripping more catastrophic cascades.

Policies like a carbon tax or building nuclear power plants take years to implement, and only begin to reduce the rate of CO2 emissions. These work for planning horizons like 2 degrees C by 2050. But they have environmental benefits beyond temperature, their effects are more predictable than panic rules, and they're more likely to be maintained as political winds change.

Even better would be long-term, sustainable, global agreements to leave fossil fuels in the ground permanently. These agreements could take decades to nurture and make sense if we focus on 2100. They could serve to address global issues, including many environmental ones, and to support world peace and prosperity. They won't cool the Earth by 2030, possibly not even by 2050, but they could deliver a better world to our grandchildren. Alarmist panic interferes with such rational consensus building.

Which brings us back to the IPCC special report. It contains two contradictory threads, likely as a result of being written by a committee. The 2030 date relies on huge uncertainty about how much global warming has been caused by humans—a factor of three between 0.1 degrees C per decade to 0.3 degrees C. But later the report cites studies that conclude, "human-induced warming trends over the period 1905–2005" are "indistinguishable from the corresponding total observed warming." If the latter claim is true, then we know the rate of anthropogenic warming, and it will hit 1.5 degrees C if the rate remains the same in more like 30 years than 12 years.

If we don't understand climate to the point that we have a 3:1 uncertainty band about anthropogenic contributions to warming, it's foolhardy to rush in with radical changes. When you don't understand a complex system, but you do know there are powerful offsetting forces at work, you should be cautious about fooling with it. So, on one hand, if we understand climate well enough to know the amount of anthropogenic warming, the rate is not high enough to cause a crisis by 2030 if it does not accelerate. On the other hand, if we don't understand the climate well enough to be confident of the anthropogenic contribution, we should avoid massive, rushed experiments.

Even if everything the alarmists say is true, 2030 is not a feasible planning horizon. It admits only panic solutions that increase long-term uncertainty. You don't plan for the horizon you want to control, you plan for the horizon you can control. The climate in 2030 is already baked in—we should worry about dealing with it, not changing it. The climate in 2050 is in play, with many attractive policy choices to be implemented with sense, prudence, trial, and error.

Aaron Brown teaches statistics at New York University and at the University of California at San Diego, and he writes regular columns for Bloomberg and Wilmott.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.30.2021 at 1:40 pm

    1. Claptrap
      April.30.2021 at 1:54 pm

      …and climate scientists are <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/climate-media-vs-climate-science-11618355224"finally backing away from these claims. Because they’re not rooted in either current reality or any sort of future that is likely to occur.

      In a simple model of the world, authority figures say absurd and false things, and the media calls them out. The reverse happened this time, with the climate crowd reacting to the media’s botched coverage of the Fourth National Climate Assessment in 2018, itself a strained compilation of extreme worst-case scenarios that still couldn’t deliver the desired global meltdown.

      Even David Wallace-Wells, the author of 2019’s climate-crisis book “The Uninhabitable Earth,” was moved to call on fellow activists to revise their advocacy “in a less alarmist direction.”

      To this day, the print edition of the New York Times has never mentioned RCP 8.5, the unsupported emissions scenario on which so many of its climate jeremiads rest.

      The Washington Post has used it twice, once to say it portended a climate disaster and more recently to suggest its falling out of favor didn’t mean the climate wasn’t headed for disaster.

      How did we get from reality to Greta Thunberg, Joe Biden and a Bloomberg columnist who says Exxon “threatens the continuation of human life on earth”?

      1. Square = Circle
        April.30.2021 at 2:07 pm

        The media take on climate change lifted off from the science about fifteen years ago. It’s been six or seven years now since Michael Mann, inventor of the hockey-stick graph, started complaining about the unscientific fear-mongering in the media.

        This has been the great, open secret: the “Scientific Consensus” has always been a creation of the media, and never had a source in the actual scientific community.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.30.2021 at 1:42 pm

    outlawing airplanes

    Greta Thunberg hardest hit.

    Never going to happen.

    1. Gray_Jay
      April.30.2021 at 2:37 pm

      Sure it will, Paul. For you and me. Not the Party.

      The US can easily meet its Carbon emissions goals without using nuclear power. It just requires a gigantic lowering of the standard of living for most of its citizens. Which would bring things more in line with how the rest of the World lives, and therefore be “equitable.”

      Don’t worry, we’ll be made to understand.

  3. Square = Circle
    April.30.2021 at 1:51 pm

    If you think the problem with global warming is hotter temperatures

    then you haven’t been paying attention to the science, which has quite clearly and empirically shown the increase in GMT to be driven by nights and winters that are less cold, not by days and summers that are more hot, which Ron has in fact reported on before.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      April.30.2021 at 1:56 pm

      I thought Global Warming was any inconvenient weather anomaly will attributed human industrial emissions of CO2, forever and ever, amen.

      1. n00bdragon
        April.30.2021 at 2:01 pm

        Yes, instead of “Global Warming” it’s now “Climate Change” and instead of melting ice caps its now “extreme weather”. Do try to keep up.

        Also, industrial emissions aren’t what causes hurricanes to kill black people: that’s caused by plastic straws and voting for republicans.

        1. Square = Circle
          April.30.2021 at 2:10 pm

          instead of melting ice caps its now “extreme weather”

          Which has to include “Tropical Superstorms” since actual hurricanes so rarely make landfall anymore.

  4. Square = Circle
    April.30.2021 at 1:59 pm

    Lowering 2030 temperatures significantly requires wide-scale geoengineering—for example, scattering glass beads on arctic ice or injecting sulfur into the stratosphere to reduce the temperature immediately

    Indeed – this is where this stuff gets dangerous.

    There is nothing whatsoever wrong with trying to reduce our GHG emissions, as we really don’t know what consequence there may be to adding these new streams of CO2 and methane, specifically, to the atmosphere.

    But this principle also applies to shooting the stratosphere full of sulfur or scattering glass beads throughout the arctic. These won’t be reversible processes.

    And in fact the impulse to not just mitigate potential future warming but to initiate active cooling is very, very misguided in that, as Ron points out, the world is at the moment a little on cool side for most life forms and could stand to warm up a bit, within (unknown) limits.

    But a decrease in GMT by even a few degrees would be absolutely disastrous for most life forms on the planet.

    1. Its_Not_Inevitable
      April.30.2021 at 2:18 pm

      Plus, it’s been proven that Socialism doesn’t bring the peace and prosperity they claimed so they have to make stuff up and scare the crap out of people in order to bring it about.

    2. BYODB
      April.30.2021 at 2:20 pm

      Absolutely agree.

      It’s far more likely, at least in my view, that geoengineering is the real threat. In an effort to ‘fix’ things, we could conceivably do far more damage. At least in the short term, I think. Long term I doubt we could do a whole lot to ‘ruin’ the planet.

      Either way, we know for a fact this planet has a cycle of glaciation and triggering it would kill off a lot more people than warming could. And it’s inevitable, to boot, just not on a time scale people can wrap their brains around.

      1. Square = Circle
        April.30.2021 at 2:31 pm

        And it’s inevitable, to boot, just not on a time scale people can wrap their brains around.

        Yeah – there’s a theory that AGW may actually be what’s keeping the planet from slipping into another glaciation.

        If only things were as simple as political activists would have them be.

        1. BYODB
          April.30.2021 at 2:39 pm

          Probably a bit soon for that since we’re still exiting the last mini-ice age that happened only a few hundred years ago, but really who knows. The data points that exist are simply too scattered to really make any solid judgements let alone prognostications.

          On a long enough timescale, we should probably be more concerned with a solar flare taking out all the electronics on the planet (and probably all the satellites in orbit).

          Last time it happened, circa 1859, there weren’t a lot of electronics to fry just miles and miles of copper wire.

          And we still don’t really know what the solar cycle really looks like, even today after decades of study. Weird, since it’s the primary driver of all warming in the solar system.

          1. BYODB
            April.30.2021 at 2:44 pm

            And just to reiterate a point that I see repeated here at least occasionally, the planet’s atmospheric parts per million of CO2 is far closer to the extinction point for all life than it is to even pre-historic CO2 concentrations so it’s an absurd argument from the get go.

            And not by ‘just a little’ either. Even full-blown panic monger ‘climate scientists’ acknowledge prehistoric CO2 levels were somewhere around 2000PPM instead of todays ~400PPM, and somewhere around ~170PPM just about all plant life dies.

            It’s no contest.

            ‘Environmental activists’ would be better served chasing real sources of pollution rather than imagined ones that exist purely as a condemnation of capitalism. They are useful idiots for socialist revolutionaries, and little more.

    3. Claptrap
      April.30.2021 at 2:22 pm

      I don’t know, having to move society to big-ass train for 50 years sounds like a small price to pay. Sure, everything you know and love gets buried under miles of ice, but Exxon’s no longer in business and that’s what’s really important.

    4. Gray_Jay
      April.30.2021 at 2:42 pm

      “There is nothing whatsoever wrong with trying to reduce our GHG emissions, as we really don’t know what consequence there may be to adding these new streams of CO2 and methane, specifically, to the atmosphere.”

      What are the associated economic costs from such reductions attempts? They strike me as things that are very much wrong. They lower economic growth, and compounded economic growth is essential for having the resources to solve social and other problems which may arise soon.

      Your points on the potential irreversibility of these geoengineering attempts are great ones. I’d like more understanding about the tertiary effects from these kinds of global manipulations, before we start tinkering with the biosphere.

  5. BYODB
    April.30.2021 at 2:16 pm

    It’s been something like one more decade until the point of no return for, what, going on thirty years now?

    Guess they should just give up since they passed the Rubicon a while back. Maybe they should spend their time helping Musk colonize Mars or something.

    1. Square = Circle
      April.30.2021 at 2:33 pm

      Guess they should just give up since they passed the Rubicon a while back.

      Bjorn Lomborg made that point going on ten years ago, but he was condemned as a Science-Denier.

    2. Zeb
      April.30.2021 at 3:00 pm

      People keep saying “if we don’t do something now, it’s all over” or something to that effect. And many years pass and things are still pretty much the same. Why do people keep believing these assholes?

  6. Tony
    April.30.2021 at 2:16 pm

    And what climate change mitigation policy changes do the writers at Reason support?

    You’re gonna have to fuck Big Oil if you’re interested in this at all.

    1. BYODB
      April.30.2021 at 2:23 pm

      Nah, if you want to do anything about it you’d have to invade China and India.

      Yeah, it’s stupid, but if climate activists were serious that’s where they’d start.

      The ‘developed’ world isn’t producing all those ‘dangerous’ trace gasses, after all.

      1. nobody 2
        April.30.2021 at 2:30 pm

        No, if they were serious they’d create mass hysteria over a mild respiratory illness and get a population dominated by cowardly morons to cheer them on as they ordered the destruction of our civilization to fight the illness.

    2. n00bdragon
      April.30.2021 at 2:24 pm

      You’re a real genius in how you pack so many logical fallacies into such a small space. It’s really quite impressive. How do you plan to stop beating your wife? You’re going to have to drink a gallon of bleach if you’re interested in that at all.

    3. Square = Circle
      April.30.2021 at 2:35 pm

      And what climate change mitigation policy changes do the writers at Reason support?

      What climate change mitigation policies do you support?

      Please be sure to provide the scientific bases for your answers.

    4. Unicorn Abattoir
      April.30.2021 at 2:53 pm

      And what climate change mitigation policy changes do the writers at Reason support?

      If they were libertarians, they would say they support policies that don’t interfere with personal freedom, aren’t tax driven, and don’t result in government growth.

  7. poppavein
    April.30.2021 at 2:26 pm

    They were against Big Oil before they latched on to Climate “Change”. It’s just a continuation of their protest where now they can get Big Government power behind it.

    If CO2 is the problem, why not implement CO2 scrubbers powered by nuclear energy? A simple solution that would work immediately. But it doesn’t provide the Big Government power grab that they seek.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.30.2021 at 2:46 pm

      Also nuclear bombs are bad, therefore nuclear energy is bad. Which gained more steam after millions were killed as a result of 3 Mile Island.

  8. Longtobefree
    April.30.2021 at 2:39 pm

    Same old bullshit. Nothing to see here. Obey without question.
    Or learn from history. (since they mentioned the sixties):

    This is from so long ago I lost the citation:
    Adviser Daniel Patrick Moynihan, notable as a Democrat in the administration, urged the administration to initiate a worldwide system of monitoring carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, decades before the issue of global warming came to the public’s attention.
    There is widespread agreement that carbon dioxide content will rise 25 percent by 2000, Moynihan wrote in a September 1969 memo.
    “This could increase the average temperature near the earth’s surface by 7 degrees Fahrenheit,” he wrote. “This in turn could raise the level of the sea by 10 feet. Goodbye New York. Goodbye Washington, for that matter.”
    Wrong then (1969), wrong now (2021). “Widespread” agreement does not constitute truth; see flat earth.

    We can only wish that he had been right, and both New York and Washington DC were gone now.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.30.2021 at 2:45 pm

    12 Years to Disaster?

    So – When I’m travelin down the road, I’m flirtin with disaster?

  10. Chairman of the Bored
    April.30.2021 at 3:00 pm

    The climate in 2030 is already baked in—we should worry about dealing with it, not changing it.

    The climate in 2030 is already baked in— is almost entirely outside of our ability to affect so we should worry about dealing with it, not changing it.

    FIFY

Please to post comments