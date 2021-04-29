Remy: Dogecoin Rap

There are various indicators showing that the U.S. could be headed for a currency crisis. One of them has paws.

Written and performed by Remy; music tracks and mastering by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg

Photos: Stefani Reynolds—Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom/RSSIL/Newscom; Greg Nash—Pool via CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom; Andrew Harnik—Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom/RSSIL/Newscom

LYRICS:

Coming up: Bad news for savers as even those with high-interest savings accounts

are seeing their money disappear thanks to inflation

But first, we'll detail every possible thing you could die from

He's a rational investor, dividend digester

Saves some of his paycheck just like all his ancestors

Him looking for high yields? That's never the case

He's seeking six percent returns, slow and steady wins the race!

But when he checks his accounts just to see what they're fielding

It's like driving in Maryland—ain't nobody yielding

What is he to do? He shouldn't be in a drought

So he visits his adviser just to sort it all out

Inflation's higher than your bond rates

That's what I was fearing

And so your savings account is slowly disappearing

And your CDs are pointless

That's not very funny

What would you like me to do?

Put it all in dog money

Dog money, dog money, dog money, dog money

I'm trading it in for dog money

Dog money, dog money, dog money, dog money

I'm putting it all in dog money

My 401(k) is now a 401(K9)

The sum of my net worth ain't no longer in a straight line

I'm making smart moves, I ain't gonna be a pun

I sold my IRA and bought an NFT of one

All in on doge, I dish 'em out like a Tommy gun

You'd think I was statehood the way I'm passing on Washingtons

I feel like Matt Gaetz, you know what I mean?

Assuring everybody it's above 18

It's a modern-day gold rush, the prices'll boom

Like Reggie White vs. the Oilers, I'm heading straight to the moon

My broker's calling? You KNOW that it's on

Buy dog money, don't stop till it's dawn

One more air base, two more museums

Three more walls, four more Supremes

Five more stadiums—we're all out of fiat?

Can you take trillions of these and go and make a xerox?

We pay our debts in our currency, that might be unfurled

If it's no longer the reserve currency of the world

Confidence in the dollar is permanent, just ask any scholar!

People are exchanging their dollars for dog money

Dog money?

Dog money

Dog money…

We're trading it in for dog money!

Dog money, dog money, dog money, dog money

I'm putting it all in dog money