Is Socialism Better Than Capitalism? A Soho Forum Debate

Jacobin's Ben Burgis says yes, Soho Forum's Gene Epstein says no.

"Socialism is preferable to capitalism as an economic system that promotes freedom, equality, and prosperity."

That was the proposition at an in-person Soho Forum debate held on Sunday, April 18 in The Villages, Florida. 

Ben Burgis, a philosophy instructor at Georgia State University's Perimeter College and a contributor to Jacobin magazine, spoke in support of socialism. His long-term political goals include giving workers control of the means of production through labor cooperatives, redistributing wealth and power through direct democracy in the workplace, and prohibiting wage-and-salary labor.

Gene Epstein, director of the Soho Forum, former economics editor of Barron's, and a former senior economist for the New York Stock Exchange, argued against Burgis. He contended that free markets already allow for worker co-ops and that if they were popular and effective, they would be more widely adopted than they are currently. He also objected that Burgis' proposed ban on wage labor is a direct assault on individual rights and reveals the coercion behind socialist economic policy.

The Soho Forum, which is sponsored by Reason, conducts Oxford-style debates, meaning the audience votes yes, no, or undecided before and after the event. The winner is the debater who convinces the most people to switch sides. At the start of the event, 8.6 percent of the crowd agreed that "socialism is preferable to capitalism," 76 percent disagreed, and 15 percent were undecided. Sam Peterson of Libertas served as moderator.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie, edited by John Osterhoudt and Regan Taylor

In 2018, Gene Epstein retired from a 26-year stint as Economics and Books Editor at Barron's, where he wrote the weekly column, "Economic Beat." He's director of the Soho Forum, which he co-founded in 2016, a monthly debate series that receives fiscal sponsorship from the Reason Foundation.

  1. buckleup
    April.23.2021 at 5:17 pm

    “His long-term political goals include giving workers control of the means of production through labor cooperatives, redistributing wealth and power through direct democracy in the workplace, and prohibiting wage-and-salary labor.”

    Sounds like a major fail since you won’t get everyone to agree, there will be those who will still collect power money and influence, there will have to violence to perpetrate the scheme and people resist, and eventually it will fall against capitalist countries around the world.

    If you want to help starve the population and grind them under a totalitarian system, please try this.

  2. AddictionMyth
    April.23.2021 at 5:23 pm

    The purpose of humanity is to amass wealth and retire and help others do the same. Yes this is a key component of Christianity:

    Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. – Matthew 11:28

    In order for this to happen, we need innovation and profit. Socialism opposes both of these and thus inevitably ends in war and genocide. However the appeal of socialism is that there are far more opporunities for profit and power (medicare for all, UBI, GND, gun control, etc) than under capitalism (curing cancer, hawking a new flavor of dog food on Shark Tank). And calling people liars and losers when they point that out isn’t going to change their minds.

    It’s surprising to me how many libertarians reject the Christian concept of paradise while refusing to specify any alternative.

