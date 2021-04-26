How To Navigate Through Virtue Signaling and Disinformation
Also: Should D.C. be a state?
On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie compare standings on masks and D.C. statehood.
Discussed in the show:
1:24: Coronavirus check-in. Do we need to wear masks outside? Are we just doing this because everyone else is?
20:31: Weekly Listener Question: The rash of dangerous disinformation regarding all things related to the pandemic is making me waver on my maximalist commitment to free speech and to think that maybe we should censor just a few of the most dangerous voices. Please tell me where I'm wrong in thinking about this.
28:56: D.C. statehood: retrocession into MD, or stick to the status quo?
41:57: Biden's first 100 days.
51:12: Media recommendations for the week.
This weeks links:
- "How To Talk to Your Young Kids About Weed," by Katherine Mangu-Ward
- "Americans give Biden mostly positive marks for first 100 days, Post-ABC poll finds," by Dan Balz, Scott Clement, and Emily Guskin
- "Decision to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine causes public confidence in vaccine to sink," by Kathy Frankovic
- "An Interview With the Guy Who Yells 'Mortal Kombat' in the Theme for Mortal Kombat," by Matthew Dessem
- "The War on Free Speech Is About To Get a Lot Uglier," by Matt Welch
- "Much to Forgive," by John Tierney
- "Did Politics Ruin the Oscars?" by Peter Suderman
