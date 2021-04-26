How To Navigate Through Virtue Signaling and Disinformation

On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie compare standings on masks and D.C. statehood.

Discussed in the show:

1:24: Coronavirus check-in. Do we need to wear masks outside? Are we just doing this because everyone else is?

20:31: Weekly Listener Question: The rash of dangerous disinformation regarding all things related to the pandemic is making me waver on my maximalist commitment to free speech and to think that maybe we should censor just a few of the most dangerous voices. Please tell me where I'm wrong in thinking about this.

28:56: D.C. statehood: retrocession into MD, or stick to the status quo?

41:57: Biden's first 100 days.

51:12: Media recommendations for the week.

This weeks links:

