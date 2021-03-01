Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell's Maverick Insights on Race, Economics, and Society

The peerless 90-year-old scholar is the subject of a new documentary and biography.

"I was still a Marxist after taking Milton Friedman's course [at the University of Chicago]," says free market economist and social critic Thomas Sowell. "One summer in the government was enough to let me say government is really not the answer."

Known for provocative and best-selling books such as Knowledge and Decisions, A Conflict of Visions, and last year's Charter Schools and Their Enemies, the internationally renowned scholar is the subject of a new documentary and biography, both authored by Jason L. Riley, a Manhattan Institute senior fellow and Wall Street Journal columnist. Beyond the breadth and depth of his interests, what sets Sowell apart is that he "puts truth above popularity and doesn't concern himself with being politically correct," Riley tells Reason's Nick Gillespie. "It's an adherence to empiricism, to facts and logic and putting that ahead of theory. [Sowell] is much more interested in how an idea has panned out…rather than simply what the intent is."

Among Sowell's chief insights are the realizations that there are no perfect solutions, only tradeoffs, and that information, knowledge, and wisdom are dispersed throughout society, often in unarticulated ways that experts and elitists ignore. As Sowell wrote in his memoir, growing up poor and segregated during the Depression, he had "daily contact with people who were neither well-educated nor particularly genteel, but who had practical wisdom far beyond what I had," which gave him "a lasting respect for the common sense of ordinary people, a factor routinely ignored by the intellectuals among whom I would later make my career."

At age 90, Sowell is still writing and publishing. His greatest scholarship may be behind him, but his body of work will continue to have a profound impact on our understanding of the world long after he's gone.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by John Osterhoudt. Additional graphics by Paul Detrick.

Photo: CHUCK KENNEDY/KRT/Newscom; CHUCK KENNEDY/KRT/Newscom; Everett Collection/Newscom; Keystone Pictures USA/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; 'Friedrich August von Hayek' by Levan Ramishvili, https://flic.kr/p/2eDMKB3. License at https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/; Free to Choose Network; Liszt Collection/Newscom; akg-images/Newscom; Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press/Newscom

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.1.2021 at 11:49 am

    He soundly debunked the “wage gap” in the 1970s. Yet we’re still having this stupid conversation.

    1. n00bdragon
      March.1.2021 at 12:14 pm

      I hate how politics has destroyed the word “conversation”. There’s no conversation about the wage gap. There never has been. Few people talk about it and absolutely no one listens to anything about it. No one wants to. It is simply a rhetorical club to be wielded in service of whatever pet policy or favorite party someone is affiliated with. The day I hear someone on the floor of congress say “Some people earn a lot of money, other people earn less money, all of this is fine.” is the day I eat my hat.

      1. Brandybuck
        March.1.2021 at 12:52 pm

        This is very true. No one in politics or the media (or most of academia) give one shit about facts. All they care about is validating their internal narrative. And the narrative is the wage gap.

        It will be interesting to see how the various Trans issues will feed into this. If Trans-Women are truly women, then is there a wage gap between pre- and post- transition? Is there a wage gap between Trans- and Cis- women? If gender is just an ephemeral choice, and race is increasingly becoming a social construct, then are there any gaps at all? Maybe social justice comes by letting everyone just be individuals without labels. Except that individualism is despised and loathed by the Woke.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.1.2021 at 11:51 am

    Oh, and ANY criticism of Sowell is racism. Straight up.

  3. Quo Usque Tandem
    March.1.2021 at 12:12 pm

    “It’s an adherence to empiricism, to facts and logic…”

    Did not the San Francisco United School District Board deem these things to be white supremacy, just a couple of weeks ago?

    How ironic that a scholar of African American descent would promote these very things, as if they are inherently true.

    1. Square = Circle
      March.1.2021 at 12:59 pm

      Just another example of how someone doesn’t need to be white to be a white supremacist.

      1. Rich
        March.1.2021 at 1:14 pm

        And Nick is another example of how someone doesn’t need to be Black to be a Sowell man.

  4. diWhite Knightoxide
    March.1.2021 at 12:34 pm

    But what does The Daily Beast say about him? Oh, this isnt Liz

