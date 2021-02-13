Impeachment

GOP Congressman Peter Meijer on Why He Voted To Impeach Trump

The 33-year-old lawmaker, who occupies Justin Amash's old seat, on how his party needs to reclaim the mantle of limited government, capitalism, and individualism.

|

HD Download

How's this for a busy first couple of weeks on the job?

Just three days after being sworn into Congress to represent Michigan's 3rd district, Republican freshman Peter Meijer found himself and his colleagues trapped without security in the bowels of the Capitol building while a riot that ultimately claimed five lives raged all around.

The following week, he was one of just 10 Republicans—and the only first-term member of the GOPwho voted to impeach Donald Trump, whom he had vocally supported on the campaign trail. Meijer's vote to impeach led to immediate announcements that he will be primaried in 2022 and a narrowly failed censure vote from his own state's GOP.

The 33-year-old Iraq War veteran, who says his military training helps him maintain focus, is filling the seat vacated by former Libertarian Party Congressman Justin Amash, whose policy views he shares on a broad range of issues. Meijer told Reason why he believes in limited government, economic freedom, and individualism; why he's against out-of-control stimulus spending and military adventurism; and how he plans to combat the craziness he sees both on the right and left in the House of Representatives.

He also talks about what he's learned about business and public service from being the scion of the Meijer superstore chain, how generational fault lines may be as important as political ones, and why he's committed to voting his principles rather than his constituents' will.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by Austin Bragg and Regan Taylor.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom

NEXT: Great Moments in Unintended Consequences (Vol. 2)

HD Download

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jerry B.
    February.13.2021 at 9:54 am

    “… while a riot that ultimately claimed five lives raged all around.”

    Three heart attacks, a protester shot by police, and a police officer who died in still undefined conditions.

    1. wareagle
      February.13.2021 at 10:15 am

      I was just about to say the same thing. JFC; people allegedly in or near the news business, getting basic facts wrong, or at best, bastardizing the context.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.13.2021 at 10:35 am

        Of course you were. It only plays with your alt-right echo chamber buddies. Everyone else has no reason to lie to themselves about the plain truth of a police officer being killed by the mob.

        1. wareagle
          February.13.2021 at 10:39 am

          It only plays with people whose heads are not up their own asses. Five people were not “killed” in the fracas. One was, an unarmed civilian who was shot. No one has said why or how the cop died, but it has been published that he showed no signs of being bludgeoned. That leaves three others whom you purposely ignored.

        2. Sevo
          February.13.2021 at 10:54 am

          “Everyone else has no reason to lie to themselves about the plain truth of a police officer being killed by the mob.”

          Is it written that TDS-addled shits are *required* to lie?
          According to every source I’ve seen, he died of a stroke a day later, you pathetic pile of lefty shit.

    2. Gaear Grimsrud
      February.13.2021 at 10:18 am

      Reason repeats this lie on a daily basis.

      1. Moonrocks
        February.13.2021 at 10:26 am

        Reason repeats the big lie often.

        1. SQRLSY One
          February.13.2021 at 10:35 am

          The most relevant BIG LIE is detailed below!

          Orange-dick-suckers will NEVER stop sucking orange dick!
          Der TrumpfenFuhrer ***IS*** responsible for agitating for democracy to be replaced by mobocracy!
          https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/24/politics/trump-election-warnings-leaving-office/index.html
          A list of the times Trump has said he won’t accept the election results or leave office if he loses

          Essential heart and core of the LIE by Trump: “ANY election results not confirming MEEE as Your Emperor, MUST be fraudulent!”
          September 13 rally: “The Democrats are trying to rig this election because that’s the only way they’re going to win,” he said.
          Trump’s constant re-telling and supporting the Big Lie (any election not electing Trump is “stolen”) set up the environment for this (insurrection riot) to happen. He shares the blame. Boys will be boys? Insurrectionists will be insurrectionists, trumpanzees gone apeshit will be trumpanzees gone apeshit, so let’s forgive and forget? Poor Trump was misunderstood? Does that sound good and right and true?

          It really should immediately make us think of Krystallnacht. Hitler and the NAZIs set up for this by constantly blaming Jews for all things bad. Jew-haters will be Jew-haters, so let’s forgive and forget? Poor Hitler was misunderstood? Does that sound good and right and true?

    3. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      February.13.2021 at 10:34 am

      Bullshit. An officer who was hit on the head with a heavy metal object and died from brain injuries soon after. Go to hell with your dismissive fables.

      1. wareagle
        February.13.2021 at 10:43 am

        no, he wasn’t. Stop saying stupid things. Even CNN says you’re full of shit: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/02/politics/brian-sicknick-charges/index.html

  2. Ken Shultz
    February.13.2021 at 10:07 am

    Impeaching Trump the second time in the service of some greater principle might have made sense if Trump were still in office. What about the principles he’s throwing under the bus by voting to impeach Trump after he is no longer in office? Whatever other principles he thinks he’s serving, he’s also siding with the elitists to tell the voters in his district whom they can and can’t elect as president in 2024–and there isn’t anything libertarian about elitism.

    Authoritarianism is when the government forces people to do things against their will. Libertarianism is the idea that people should be free to make choices for themselves. The voters should be free to elect whomever they please in the future without the permission of this politician and others like him in the Senate. Inserting himself between the voters and the candidates they’re allowed to choose exposes him as an unprincipled elitist–whether he realizes it or not.

    Meanwhile, populism, in all its forms, from left to right, is always a reaction to elitism. By impeaching Trump, the elitists think they’re rebuking the kind of populism that infiltrated the Republican party, but what they’re really doing is throwing kerosene on the populist fire. If he stayed up all night trying to think of new and better ways to make sure the Republicans nominate a populist in 2024, he couldn’t come up with anything better than impeaching Trump after he was no longer in office and convicting him in the Senate.

    On the other hand, if he wanted to see the Republican party go back to being more about liberty and free enterprise and less about populism, he should have started arguing for freedom and representing the views of his constituents–instead of abusing his power to impose his own views on them.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.13.2021 at 10:11 am

      Six minutes ago, McConnell told his Republicans colleges in the Senate that he will vote to acquit Donald Trump.

      https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/mcconnell-tells-gop-colleagues-he-will-vote-acquit-trump-n1257823

      That almost certainly means the game is over.

      1. wareagle
        February.13.2021 at 10:16 am

        of course, they’ll acquit. Everyone knew how the drama would end.

        1. Ken Shultz
          February.13.2021 at 10:35 am

          I don’t think Liz Cheney and Justin Amash realized they were committing political suicide when they jumped off the bridge. Everyone else may have known it, but if they realized it, they probably wouldn’t have jumped. It should have been clear to them that the Senate wouldn’t convict, too–they jumped off the bridge anyway. Don’t jump, Justin!

          This guy watched Justin Amash jump off the bridge, go splat at the bottom, and then did more or less the exact same thing.

          At a time when the Democrats are purging social media and the public square of conservative voices and treating the 70% of Republicans who don’t believe the election was free and fair like Al Qaeda, he sided with the elitists against average Republicans everywhere–and in his district–despite knowing that the Senate probably wouldn’t convict.

          When the Tea Party rose up against John Boehner, Boehner didn’t seem to understand what it meant. He got up in front of the House all teary-eyed, like him winning was a personal achievement or something. The reason all those freshman were elected, Mr. Boehner, was to get you for voting for TARP. They’re not here to support you. Can’t you see the writing on the wall, Mr. Boehner? They’re here for your Speaker’s chair. They’re not here for you.

          1. Ken Shultz
            February.13.2021 at 10:42 am

            “How do you shoot the devil in the back? What if you miss?”

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBeyAxVbI68

          2. wareagle
            February.13.2021 at 10:50 am

            that’s the problem with being in the bubble – people like Cheney and Amash are unable to see beyond the Beltway, to normal people who don’t much care for Congressional dick measuring. It’s just amazing. A private citizen is being tried. The judge is a sitting Senator from the opposition party and he may well be a witness, too. Because that happens all the time in court proceedings.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.13.2021 at 10:08 am

    Combatting “crazy” by supporting a partisan impeachment and subsequent trial of a private citizen on the most spurious grounds in the history of this nation? How does that work? Starting off neck deep in an embarrassing political prosecution is neither principled, nor “centrist,” nor a stand for freedom.

    We have enough deluded grifters in Congress. They can keep their principles.

    Meijer can fuck right off.

    1. Michael P
      February.13.2021 at 10:47 am

      Yes, it takes amazing political insensibility to declare that the way to help the country become more conservative and principled is to support and empower radical “progressive” socialists.

  4. SQRLSY One
    February.13.2021 at 10:32 am

    The main reason (the only practical, non-symbolic reason) to impeach Trump, is to prevent him from assuming high federal political office again. I’m not sure that will actually help much, because, after that (if it does happen), the GOP’s most extremist ideological idiots are likely to usher in Alex Jones as our next POTUS!

    Maybe the best that we can hope for, is for the USA to follow NAZI Germany… Around the extremist and collectivist, uber-nationalistic bend, get SEVERELY knocked on the head for it, and THEN idiots will FINALLY learn! Maybe! Only for another nation to re-do the same stupid tricks in another 70 years? WHEN will humans finally LEARN?!?!

    https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/amberjamieson/arnold-schwarzenegger-capitol-riots-nazis
    Arnold Schwarzenegger Compared The Capitol Rioters To Nazis In A Chilling Video
    “It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.”

    Schwarzenegger is GOP… You assholes gonna “censure” him now?

    Fuck NAZIs!!!!!

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.13.2021 at 10:34 am

      “THEN idiots will FINALLY learn!”

      Idiots never learn, Sarc. You should understand that better than anybody.

    2. wareagle
      February.13.2021 at 10:46 am

      Schwarzenegger is GOP… You assholes gonna “censure” him now?
      well, he’s a private citizen, not that this would stop Dems from a kangaroo court. What Arnold DID do was confirm what the fired Mandalorian actress was saying.

Please to post comments