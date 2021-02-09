Great Moments in Unintended Consequences (Vol. 2)

A luxury yacht tax to alleviate government debt? A war on grain-eating sparrows? An overcomplicated, burdensome COVID vaccine rollout procedure?

Why those sound like great ideas, with the best of intentions. What could possibly go wrong?

Written and produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg. Narrated by Austin Bragg.

Photo Credits: chutima kuanamon/Newscom; Album / Fine Art Images/Newscom; World History Archive/Newscom; Album / Florilegius/Newscom