Capitol Riot

Don't Let the Capitol Riot Reignite the War on Terror

Government grows in response to a crisis.



"All animals experience fear—human beings, perhaps, most of all." The government depends on it to "secure popular submission, compliance with official dictates, and, on some occasions, affirmative cooperation with the state's enterprises and adventures," wrote the historian Robert Higgs in a 2005 essay.

The storming of the Capitol was a horrifying event, and Americans were understandably traumatized. But the reaction to a crisis also requires special vigilance.

After the horror of the 9/11 attacks, many Americans acquiesced in the face of any policy that promised to keep them safe.

We got mass surveillance, deadly foreign wars, state-sanctioned torture, and the incompetent Department of Homeland Security.

This week's armed lockdown of D.C.—in preparation for the swearing-in of a new government—provides us with a visceral feel for the legislative proposals we can expect in the months to come.

"They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists," President-elect Joe Biden said. "It's that basic. It's that simple."

In his remarks after the Capitol attack, Biden promised to revive a domestic terrorism bill that would make "the same commitment to root out domestic terrorism as we have [made] to stopping international terrorism."

This from a man who repeatedly claimed authorship of the Patriot Act, which turned "regular citizens into suspects," in the words of the ACLU.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) objected to the call for a new domestic terrorism bill on Twitter, noting that "our problems on Wednesday weren't that there weren't enough laws, resources, or intelligence. We had them, & they were not used."

She pointed to a different culprit.

"We're going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment," she said on Instagram, "so you can't just spew disinformation and misinformation, it's one thing to have different opinions, but another thing to say things that are just false."

To let government agencies "rein in" the media is to put control over speech in the hands of people who always see the benefit in less scrutiny and criticism of their own actions.

As former Chicago mayor and former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel famously quipped, "you never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before."

"By keeping the population in a state of artificially heightened apprehension, the government-cum-media prepares the ground for planting specific measures of taxation, regulation, surveillance, reporting, and other invasions of the people's wealth, privacy, and freedoms," wrote Higgs.

A politician's wish list of expanded powers is endless. And we must be especially careful when fear overtakes us not to turn a blind eye to a different threat coming straight at us.

This video essay is based on Tuccille's January 15, 2021 column, "Don't Let the Capitol Riot Become a 9/11-Style Excuse for Authoritarianism."

Narrated by J.D. Tuccille; edited by Meredith Bragg; Camera by Qinling Li.

Riot footage by Ford Fischer.

Photo Credits: Ron Sachs/picture alliance / Consolidated/Newscom; SplashNews/Newscom; Stefani Reynolds/CNP / Polaris/Newscom; KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom; Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance / dpa/Newscom; JASON REED/Reuters/Newscom

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Cal Cetín
    January.19.2021 at 4:30 pm

    When will the NY Times apologize to Tom Cotton?

    https://nypost.com/2020/06/07/tom-cotton-rips-new-york-times-for-surrendering-to-op-ed-backlash/

    1. R Mac
      January.19.2021 at 5:10 pm

      Never. When will Reason point out their hypocrisy?

  2. CE
    January.19.2021 at 4:34 pm

    I haven’t met anyone who’s traumatized by what happened at the Capitol.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.19.2021 at 4:35 pm

      Do you know any Congresscritters?

      1. Zeb
        January.19.2021 at 4:51 pm

        They aren’t real people. Just characters on TV.

        1. R Mac
          January.19.2021 at 5:11 pm

          Lizard people.

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.19.2021 at 5:22 pm

            “Don’t Let the Capitol Riot Reignite the War on Terror”

            Don’t let R Mac and the Lizard Men, AND Der TrumpfenFuher AND the trumpanzees gone apeshit about imaginary “stolen elections”, bash down the gates of democracy and civilization! Barbarians and R-Mac-arians at the Gates of Zirn, Left Unguarded! MAN your battlestations, all of ye who treasure civilized life, Government Almighty DAMN it all to R Mac’s Power-Pig HELL and back! THE BARBARIANS ARE HERE! BE YE WARNED!!!

            1. Zeb
              January.19.2021 at 5:27 pm

              Dude, give it a rest.

              1. SQRLSY One
                January.19.2021 at 5:34 pm

                I’ll VERY gladly give it a rest, as soon as the “restless natives”, AKA trumpanzees gone apeshit, STOP trying to tear down democracy and the multi-party state, by ape-shitting all over the rest of us! We need a trumpanzee-free festivus, for the wanna-be-free rest-of-us!

                1. Procyon Rotor
                  January.19.2021 at 5:58 pm

                  Oh, it’s Republicans who want to tear down the multi-party state? That’s going to come as news to Democrats who want to abolish the electoral college, move to proportional representation in the Senate, grant statehood to DC and Puerto Rico, and pack the Supreme Court. Here I thought those were all cynical power plays to ensure permanent one-party rule, but you’ve shown me that Republicans questioning the integrity of elections is the real threat. Whew! Almost made a terrible mistake there.

            2. Outlaw Josey Wales
              January.19.2021 at 5:34 pm

              The squirrel is guarding his nuts again.

              1. SQRLSY One
                January.19.2021 at 5:40 pm

                Hey! Teacher! Leave them nuts alone!

                (All in all you’re just another… Brick in The Wall!)

              2. SQRLSY One
                January.19.2021 at 5:46 pm

                Ye barbarians PLEASE read…

                ‘Zirn Left Unguarded, The Jenghik Palace In Flames, Jon Westerley Dead’ by Robert Sheckley

                TRUE, Deep Culture, there!

    2. Gaear Grimsrud
      January.19.2021 at 5:27 pm

      Anyone who was not traumatized is obviously a domestic terrorist. J.D. is clearly not and his trauma proves it. You and your buddies better get some trauma going on if you know what’s good for you.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    January.19.2021 at 4:35 pm

    …and Americans were understandably traumatized.

    Were they? This is an honest question. I can’t imagine too many people outside the beltway were actually shook by that thing. I could be totally wrong, but it seemed just another in a series of riots taking place in the past year.

    Anyway, we’re going to get from Biden the same tune he’s been singing his entire long career. Any opening to revive some measure of glory from the Clinton crime bill days. Enjoy what you’ve wrought, dear progressive primary voters.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.19.2021 at 4:40 pm

      It’s an honest question which demands an honest answer.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        January.19.2021 at 5:03 pm

        I know a lot of people that were shook, even some conservatives.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          January.19.2021 at 5:04 pm

          My senses were dulled over the BLM/Antifa violence which encompassed most of 2020. Pretty tough to get my blood up over one more unruly incident.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
            January.19.2021 at 5:11 pm

            The BLM protests and the storming of the Capitol were pretty much opposites. The BLM protests were protests against government power, while the storming of the Capitol was a protest for more government power against a legitimate election. In both cases, any violence and destruction of property should be condemned, of course.

            1. Zeb
              January.19.2021 at 5:18 pm

              But they were both protests. Which is allowed, even if the ends are stupid (and I can only imagine you agree that a lot of the stated goals of BLM protesters are pretty stupid too). Punish the people who comitted crimes and get on with it. In both cases.

            2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
              January.19.2021 at 5:20 pm

              The BLM protests and the storming of the Capitol were pretty much opposites. The BLM protests were protests against government power,

              Directed against their fellow citizens. Interesting way to direct your energies.

              while the storming of the Capitol was a protest for more government power against a legitimate election.

              No, the storming of the Capitol was a protest against government power. That protest may or may not be legitimate, but one group targeted the correct people for their ire, the other didn’t. I’ll let you work out which was which.

            3. See Double You
              January.19.2021 at 5:37 pm

              As always, you interpret leftwing protests with the rosiest glasses.

        2. Zeb
          January.19.2021 at 5:06 pm

          I guess when no one was really sure if they were going to blow up some congress critters or something it might have been legitimately disturbing to some. And it would have been really bad if something like that had happened. I just assumed that it was another “mostly peaceful protest” and would pass like all the others. And what do you know, it did. But then everyone decided to pretend it was the end of the world or something.

          1. Nardz
            January.19.2021 at 5:29 pm

            Not everyone, just those interested in providing a Reichstag fire.
            Unfortunately, they are the ones who have all the power and reach.

          2. Outlaw Josey Wales
            January.19.2021 at 5:38 pm

            More Whatifism

    2. See Double You
      January.19.2021 at 4:43 pm

      I think people were scared at first because they (understandably) didn’t know what was going on, only that there had been an “attack” or “riot” at the Capitol while Congress was certifying the election results. Now that the smoke has (mostly) cleared, I don’t think most people care. Rather, those claiming the mantle of victimhood tend to be those who want a cudgel to bash Trump supporters.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.19.2021 at 5:09 pm

        Clearly people care. There was a kerfuffle in which some windows were broken, and office or two ransacked and the only people killed were the protesters. That, apparently, is now “the worst terrorist attack on American soil since 9/11”.

        1. Outlaw Josey Wales
          January.19.2021 at 5:40 pm

          “The storming of the Capitol was a horrifying event, and Americans were understandably traumatized. But the reaction to a crisis also requires special vigilance.
          After the horror of the 9/11 attacks, ”

          Not sure those two visions of horror equate.

    3. Zeb
      January.19.2021 at 4:53 pm

      Yeah, looks that way to me too. But I wonder. I’ve been surprised often this year at how much everyone is a giant fucking pussy, so who knows?

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        January.19.2021 at 5:05 pm

        Just because someone is loathe to imbibe those hoppy abominations you call beer doesn’t mean that they are a pussy.

        1. Zeb
          January.19.2021 at 5:08 pm

          Hops make you immune to coronavirus. And panic.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
            January.19.2021 at 5:11 pm

            Hops is also a sexual depressant.

            1. Zeb
              January.19.2021 at 5:19 pm

              Well, watch out if I ever stop drinking hoppy beer. I will be able to drill through solid concrete.

    4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      January.19.2021 at 5:08 pm

      For crying out loud, we can all see that it broke WK. He has been reduced to ‘fuck off’ and ‘traitor’ as his only retorts. He doesn’t even ask for cites anymore. Sad.

    5. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.19.2021 at 5:13 pm

      I’m a stone throw outside the DC Beltway and haven’t run into anyone traumatized. Now I am a little pissed because a number of jobsites have been shutdown in DC over this but they most likely would have been shutdown anyway to accommodate the crowds of adoring Biden fans expected to arrive for his coronation.

      1. Longtobefree
        January.19.2021 at 5:41 pm

        to accommodate the crowds of adoring Biden fans expected to arrive for his coronation.

        Is that the armed group of 20 or 30 thousand?

      2. Outlaw Josey Wales
        January.19.2021 at 5:41 pm

        They can still park outside the barbed wire and honk their approval

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.19.2021 at 4:40 pm

    Free speech cultists and absolutists have a conversation. Trigger warning: Reason contributor, Brendan O’Niell.

  5. icandrive,nigga
    January.19.2021 at 4:48 pm

    The storming of the Capitol was a horrifying event, and Americans were understandably traumatized.

    2CHILI’s literally shaking in a pool of urine

    1. Zeb
      January.19.2021 at 4:55 pm

      He’s supposed to be the rugged desert bootlegger guy.

      Except for the people who died, which sucks, it was a largely hilarious event. I suppose if you are all into the dignity of our sacred institutions and all that nonsense you might have been horrified. But otherwise, after what’s gone on this year? Give me a break.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.19.2021 at 5:08 pm

        It was like something you’d expect in a Vince Vaughn/Owen Wilson sendup.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          January.19.2021 at 5:17 pm

          Time to #metoo them just to be sure they don’t make a film that humanizes the Trump supporters!

      2. A Cynical Asshole
        January.19.2021 at 5:21 pm

        But otherwise, after what’s gone on this year? Give me a break.

        Yeah, after all that bullshit I’m pretty much numb to anything that isn’t a mass casualty event at this point. Which I suppose, if the rumors of pipe bombs allegedly being found near the capitol are true, which I have no reason at this point to believe anything that I don’t see with my own two eyes.

        1. A Cynical Asshole
          January.19.2021 at 5:22 pm

          Which I suppose *this could have been*, if the rumors of pipe bombs allegedly being found near the capitol are true, which I have no reason at this point to believe anything that I don’t see with my own two eyes.

          We need a fuckin’ edit button.

          1. Zeb
            January.19.2021 at 5:26 pm

            Yeah, I want to know more about the pipe bombs. If someone did bring them meaning to use them, then it would certainly be good to find that person. And if they were a plant or unrelated, that would be good to know too. But I have little confidence that we will get any very satisfying answers.

            1. Nardz
              January.19.2021 at 5:34 pm

              I doubt they amount to much of anything, because if they did we’d have a lot of details.
              But we don’t hear anything beyond “and there were pipe bombs!”.
              The left, the media, and Daddy Gov cannot be trusted at all.

  6. AddictionMyth
    January.19.2021 at 4:51 pm

    The insurrectionists were cowards and hypocrites. They should have fought for Trump before the election in enemy terrain. But they didn’t as will be obvious from their testimony in the trials (and the people who angrily respond to this post without providing any proof they fought anyone but Trump’s allies like me). They have only themselves to blame for his loss and there was no justification for claims of election fraud or violence.

    Nevertheless their frustration is understandable. They didn’t know how to articulate their opposition to socialism. The reason is simple: they believe they are dependent on social security and medicare, if not for themselves but their grandparents. Thus they felt like hypocrites to oppose Medicare for all and UBI and other socialist scams that they rightly intuit will wreck the country.

    The obvious but painful solution is to abolish social security and medicare. Thus the enemy isn’t Pelosi or Pence, dems or RINOs – but your own grandparents. Beg them to release you from their death grip. Promise to care for them (don’t worry you don’t have to mean it). And yes they can still draw benefits as the programs are wound down. This is the path to freedom.

    Also without government, big business will use their wealth to establish retirement colonies for everyone not just poor people. (Which will also free up jobs for poor people to work and support themselves and further reduce big government and charity – win-win-win-win-win.)

    1. Gaear Grimsrud
      January.19.2021 at 5:53 pm

      I’ve been paying into SS for going on 50 years. It was created in yet another manufactured crisis by the favorite of the Greatest, FDR. Over the decades there have been numerous proposals to reform the system. In every case the Democrats screamed their heads off and mobilized the AARP because they couldn’t imagine a world without Dear Leader’s Ponzi scheme. The Republicans and Democrat fiscal conservative all gave up back in the 20th century. With the Democrats in full power it won’t even be a topic of conversation until the house of cards collapses. We’ve already crossed over into full on MMT. There is no going back.

      1. AddictionMyth
        January.19.2021 at 5:58 pm

        “Ye of little faith.”

  7. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    January.19.2021 at 5:01 pm

    The honey badger knows no fear

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.19.2021 at 5:06 pm

    The storming of the Capitol was a horrifying event, and Americans were understandably traumatized.

    Yeah, it’s right up there with Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy/King assassinations, and my $5 ticket for parking illegally back in 1990.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.19.2021 at 5:12 pm

      The Battle of the Somme was a relatively staid affair compared to what happened on that fateful day of 1/6.

      1. Longtobefree
        January.19.2021 at 5:43 pm

        True, there is no record of any women killed at/on the Somme.

  9. A Cynical Asshole
    January.19.2021 at 5:07 pm

    “Reignite the War on Terror?” When was it ever not ignited?

  10. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.19.2021 at 5:09 pm

    This is almost as terrifying as when the Duchy of Grand Fenwick invaded New York.

    1. R Mac
      January.19.2021 at 5:31 pm

      Cite?

      1. Longtobefree
        January.19.2021 at 5:44 pm

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mouse_That_Roared

        Common Core leaves so much out.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.19.2021 at 5:12 pm

    One thing is certain, AOC has now endured her own personal Auschwitz.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.19.2021 at 5:16 pm

      As a guard or an inmate?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.19.2021 at 5:18 pm

        As camp informant.

        1. R Mac
          January.19.2021 at 5:31 pm

          ^

        2. Outlaw Josey Wales
          January.19.2021 at 5:45 pm

          Nice.

  12. A Cynical Asshole
    January.19.2021 at 5:13 pm

    The storming of the Capitol was a horrifying event…

    Not using such over the top hyperbole would be a nice start. Was it bad? Sure. A lot of people broke the law and trespassed where they shouldn’t have been, some government property got stolen or vandalized, and a few people were even injured or killed – and the people responsible for that should absolutely be held accountable. But horrifying? Not any more so than any previous riots that had been occurring over the summer and fall, and I don’t recall seeing such over the top hyperventilating over those. It was only horrifying to those that see the government as some kind of holy entity and the capitol building as a cathedral. To most of us January 6, 2021 was a day that ended in “y.”

    1. R Mac
      January.19.2021 at 5:50 pm

      Serious question: does Reason believe that they have any influence on anyone? If they do, does such hyperbole make some people more supportive of government overreach?

  13. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.19.2021 at 5:14 pm

    What’s the joke, when conservatives riot against the system, they attack the system, when BLM riots against the system, they kill four unarmed black teenagers, one execution style.

    I guess it’s where you think your efforts will do the most good.

    1. Longtobefree
      January.19.2021 at 5:45 pm

      Another difference is which group goes home with sneakers and big screen TVs.

  14. Jerryskids
    January.19.2021 at 5:17 pm

    McConnell decides he wants the GOP to be the permanent loyal opposition.

    McConnell says “the mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” If that fucker goes ahead with impeachment proceedings, he’s purging the GOPe of Trump supporters and he doesn’t have a clue as to just how many “Republicans” that is.

    Trump ran against your shitweasel ass, Mitch, just as much as he ran against the Democrats. You’ll find out in 2022 when the Democrats make unprecedented gains in the House and the Senate. These aren’t just Trump supporters, they’re pissed off people demanding something different than the same old self-serving bullshit and Trump just so happens to be the only one offering them something different.

    This country is at a crossroads right now Mitch, you either support the Deep State and their two-tiered system of justice and the rule of law or you support the American people and their vision of the American Dream. Choose wisely which road you want to go down, Mitch, ’cause this is not going to end well – but inevitably it always ends the same way no matter how many peasants you manage to put in a hole.

  15. BigGiveNotBigGov
    January.19.2021 at 5:22 pm

    “Government grows in response to a crisis.”

    Government caused this crisis:
    Incumbent POTUS
    Incumbent Senators
    Incumbent Congressmen
    Incumbent State Legislators
    Many Police
    Some Guardsmen
    An assortment of others in or “retired” from government

    This terror was / is State Terror!

    1. See Double You
      January.19.2021 at 5:39 pm

      And those with power *right now* have, well, the power to stop it. But they won’t.

  16. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.19.2021 at 5:23 pm

    Looks like no pardon for Assange, Snowden, or Albricht. Maybe the next next administration will take that up.

    1. See Double You
      January.19.2021 at 5:40 pm

      Fucking Trump could have done something good, but blew it. Typical.

  17. H. Farnham
    January.19.2021 at 5:46 pm

    “Don’t let the Capitol Riot reignite the War on Terror”

    It might help prevent a panicked response to government overreach if we all stopped using hyperbolic language… like “Capitol Riot”.

  18. Longtobefree
    January.19.2021 at 5:47 pm

    Wait, what?
    A riot?
    And all I have seen is video of a mostly peaceful protest.
    Not a blazing store in sight.

  19. Kungpowderfinger
    January.19.2021 at 5:55 pm

    The storming of the Capitol was a horrifying event, and Americans were understandably traumatized

    I for one am delighted to give up my civil rights to prevent people from being scared

Please to post comments