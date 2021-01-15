Remy: It Wasn't Me (Shaggy Parody)

Following in the footsteps of Gavin Newsom and other politicians, Mayor Remy finds it hard to obey his own COVID-19 restrictions.

Shaggy "It Wasn't Me" parody written and performed by Remy; music tracks and mastering by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Austin Bragg

LYRICS:

Yo, man (Yo)

Open up, man (Yeah, what you want, man?)

My constituents just caught me (You let them catch you?)

I don't know how I let this happen (Wait, where?)

The place next door, ya know? (Wait, I thought you ordered the restaurants to close)

Man, I don't know what to do (Say it wasn't you)

Oh, right!

Voter came in and they caught me red-handed

Eating at the place next door (Were there a lot of people there?)

Picture this—it was not that vacant

Like a hundred peeps or more

How could I forget that I had

Banned all indoor gatherings?

Just a prime example of a really big hypocrisy

You don't understand, we're not like other creatures

Rules do not apply to us, we are the leaders

Voters can't be trusted to be indoor-eaters

They are more contagious—after all, they're mouth-breathers

Just tell them it's important to follow all the law

How any violation might kill a grandma

While you do what you want, even pardon in-laws

Mr. Mayor, how would you prefer your foie gras?

Donated?

Sir, we saw you at a party

It wasn't me

Eating at The French Laundry

It wasn't me

You even had the clam chowder

It wasn't me

Sir, we got you on camera

It wasn't me

You said we can't be super-spreading

It wasn't me

So I missed my brother's wedding

It wasn't me

You jailed a barber for hair-dressing

Wait, I have a wedding…

This is getting upsetting…