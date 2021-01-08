Coronavirus

Californians Are Revolting Against the Lockdown

Small business owners and sheriffs are leading the revolt against Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders, which they say are unscientific and ineffective.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed some of the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions in America, and some Golden State residents are starting to revolt.

Newsom's "dictatorial attitude toward California residents while dining in luxury, traveling, and keeping his business open and his kids in private school is very telling about his attitude towards California residents, his feelings about the virus, and it is extremely hypocritical," said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco in a December 4 video announcing that his department wouldn't be enforcing the governor's latest order.

Sheriffs in Los Angeles County, El Dorado County, Orange County, and even the governor's home county of Sacramento, have also said they will not enforce aspects of the lockdown order.

Bianco says county sheriffs are acting within their legal authority.

"We're constitutional officers. Some of the sheriffs believe that it's a constitutional violation," says Bianco. "As a law enforcement officer, we're given very broad discretion on enforcement….We don't have to arrest just because there is a law."

On December 3, Newsom's stay-at-home order barred in-person dining of any kind at restaurants where hospital ICU capacity has fallen below 15 percent, as it has in four out of five California regions. But there's no evidence that the shutdown has stemmed the growth in cases, hospital admissions, or fatalities

Several restaurants in Riverside County are defying the ban, including Marla's Cocina and Cantina in the city of Beaumont.

"I've been playing by the rules way too long….It's getting to a point of ridiculousness," says owner Diego Rose, who says he tried converting the restaurant to takeout-only in March and began losing money every day of operation.

"At that point, you have to make a decision. Do you shut your doors and lose all your inventory and let your staff go in hopes that somebody along the way knew what they were talking about?" says Rose.

California's order to stop outdoor dining has generated outrage, controversy, and legal challenges. A county judge invalidated L.A. County's outdoor dining ban on the grounds that there's a lack of scientific evidence to justify it.

Rose is even permitting his customers to dine inside, though he's spaced out the tables and installed extra ventilation. He also spent about $35,000 converting a previously indoor space into an open-air patio and keeps the restaurant doors open whenever possible.

"At this point with this shutdown, we really have just kind of decided…we are at this point, no longer bending. We're allowing that bending to occur with the individuals," says Rose. "You don't like it, don't come." 

He says he's received visits from the health department, alcohol and beverage control, and angry citizens over the past several months, and he's faced threats of fines because his patio isn't COVID-compliant. Yet he remains committed to staying open and was emboldened by Sheriff Bianco's public statements.

But California is reaching record levels of COVID infections. A new, more easily transmissible strain has appeared in the state. And in several California counties, hospitals are completely out of ICU capacity. Yet Bianco says the responsibility doesn't rest with him.

"Making someone wear a mask or close their business has absolutely nothing to do with someone that is overweight, diabetic, unhealthy heart-wise, possibly cancer going through treatments with a weak immune system, then going out into public and putting themselves at risk. That wasn't my fault and nothing to do with me," says Bianco. "But no one wants to take personal responsibility. It's better if you blame someone else."

There is little evidence that in-person dining, particularly outdoors, is a major source of COVID-19 spread, a fact that state health director Mark Ghaly appeared to admit in a December 8 press briefing.

The ban "really has to do with keeping people at home, not a comment on the relative safety of outdoor dining," said Ghaly.

Research out of New York City found that 74 percent of COVID spread happens in households.

Rose, who once worked as an emergency room nurse, says that the responsibility for stopping the spread of COVID to the vulnerable doesn't rest with law enforcement or business owners.

"Every individual has to keep and maintain the amount of risk they're willing to assume. And that's inherent to the individual," says Rose. 

California's stay-at-home order prohibiting restaurants in counties with available ICU capacity below 15 percent remains in effect.

A judge in San Diego county ruled that restaurants there can remain open pending a ruling in an ongoing lawsuit, and San Bernardino County has filed suit against the governor in the state's Supreme Court to keep its businesses open.

Rose says he hopes more restaurants ignore the order and reopen.

"I'm not worried about my business as much as I'm worried about my country. If I have nothing to open back up to what's the point?" says Rose. "I hope more and more people get on that kind of a bandwagon to protect each other's rights….We have to do something."

Produced by Zach Weissmueller. Graphics by Isaac Reese. 

Photo credits: Paul Kitagaki Jr./ZUMA Press/Newscom; Dylan Stewart/Image of Sport/Newscom; Hahn Lionel/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Arnaud Andrieu/SIPA/Newscom; APEX/MEGA/Newscom; Terry Pierson/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Terry Pierson/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Renée C. Byer/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Terry Schmitt/UPI/Newscom; Álex Segura/EFE/Newscom; Image of Sport/Newscom; Jim Ruymen/UPI/Newscom; Ted Soqui/Sipa USA/Newscom

Zach Weissmueller is a senior producer at Reason.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.8.2021 at 10:24 am

    I find the retarded progressives /socialists that make up a super majority of this literal flaming pile of shit state prett revolting too

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.8.2021 at 10:32 am

      Huh? From a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective, California is pretty much the ideal state. It has a powerful economy, a diverse population, single-party Democratic government, and consistently high poverty levels.

      In fact the ultimate result of Charles Koch’s open borders agenda will be to transform this country into a union of 50 Californias. I can’t wait!

  2. Jerryskids
    January.8.2021 at 10:27 am

    So is this one of the good revolts or one of the bad revolts? Are these people patriots or insurrectionists? I need to be told these sorts of things so I’ll know how to feel about this story.

    1. Esmeralda Overdrive
      January.8.2021 at 10:35 am

      Don’t you have YouTube for that? Come on, who could ever doubt that someone whose wall is covered with Game of Thrones Funko figurines would be privy to top secret UN plans?

  3. Esmeralda Overdrive
    January.8.2021 at 10:28 am

    Good! Because High School dropouts and people who believe Illuminati lizard men run the Trilateral Comission and who are operating on the same informational level as chimpanzees and baboons are the best ones to decide what’s “scientific”.

    Oh, and how many here now “never supported Trump” after the failed Beer Belly Putsch?

    2. Zeb
      January.8.2021 at 10:35 am

      Well, they can’t be any worse than politicians. Mass panic and government doing stupid things are pretty common throughout history. Not sure why it’s so hard to believe that it’s happening now.

      1. Claptrap
        January.8.2021 at 10:56 am

        Roughly 90% of state anti-COVID actions are pure theater, and the few honest politicians that exist have already owned up to that. The US passed the point where COVID was controllable in early February; everything done since is to try to keep it in people’s mind so the inevitable hospitalizations don’t all show up at once.

        We as a culture need to break this habit of blaming everything that goes wrong on the dudes hired to direct the civil service. But that’s the natural consequence of having a welfare state so…

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.8.2021 at 10:41 am

      In other words, your world is black and white, Either hate Trump and support the socialists, or love Trump and hate the socialists.

      You have no comprehension of people who hate government, hate bureaucrats, hate meddlers, and are pragmatic enough to see some good from Trump while hating the rest.

      1. Esmeralda Overdrive
        January.8.2021 at 10:43 am

        In other words, you’re happy to watch the world burn so long as you get to see the things you don’t like burn before you do.

        1. Brian
          January.8.2021 at 10:54 am

          That escalated quickly.

    4. Brian
      January.8.2021 at 10:55 am

      I never supported Trump.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.8.2021 at 10:38 am

    Those ICU capacity figures smell to me. I can easily imagine that hospitals never build excess capacity of any sort, especially the expensive ICU variety, and that they always try to keep as many patients as they can, because patients are revenue and excess capacity is, by definition, excess and unused. Flattening the curve kept normal patients away who were not replaced by COVID patients, and left hospitals with fewer overall patients, reducing hospital revenue. I bet they learned and now keep as many patients as they can, boosting revenue, and leading to false figures of ICU capacity.

    How elastic is hospital capacity? How easily can they keep patients a little longer in easy times because there are fewer emergency patients waiting for their resources, and kick them out a little sooner in rough times when the rush of emergency patients needs the resources more?

    1. Claptrap
      January.8.2021 at 11:04 am

      More elastic than you might expect, though the supply-side elasticity will not show up in these measurements (we spun up a ton of new ICU beds in the spring, but they were unofficial and shuttered after the peak). But the incentives are such that we try to get patients out ASAP since that increases margins, so the excess capacity through improved throughput is pretty minimal.

      Missing part of your analysis: COVID patients as a rule greatly outstay their benchmark ALOS, so the reimbursements rarely come close to covering costs.

      1. Claptrap
        January.8.2021 at 11:10 am

        At a high level, acute care is an arbitrage game. This is one of the reasons why everyone scrambles for surgical cases – much easier to predict outcomes and get patients out the door. Medical cases are more likely to be… stubborn.

        https://www.carelogistics.com/blog/2016/8/22/metrics-that-matter-considering-clinical-complexity-with-length-of-stay-more-accurately-indicates-efficiency

    2. Brandybuck
      January.8.2021 at 11:11 am

      The bed numbers are based on the excess beds after normal capacity. In the end, a 0% capacity is still fucking serious, as 0% excess beds is equivalent to 0% total beds, but the metric is still not total beds.

      As much as I hate Newsom, the hospital capacity numbers are very serious in this state. Which is incredibly ironic because the state spent the past twenty years consolidating hospitals and closing down local hospitals. Not as a deliberate policy, but as a side effect of state and national health care policy. When only big centralized hospital systems can exist under the cronyist healthcare system then only big centralized hospital systems can exist.

      For example, my home county has had no new hospitals or hospital expansions in my lifetime. But my local hometown hospital is gone, and several other local hospitals are gone. Only two hospitals remain, and they are no larger than they used to be. Meaning most people get airlifted out of county. Which makes our county capacity numbers look extremely dire. They are dire, but it’s not the fault of the virus, it’s the fault of the system that allowed for zero excess capacity.

      Even in the big city where I now live, there are two major hospitals that have been shuttered for a decade or more. There is a new hospital near me, but it was a replacement for an older hospital that has been torn down. When I was hospitalized for a minor stroke two years ago, I literally got the last non-ICU bed in the hospital.

      The lack of hospital beds is not the fault of the virus, it’s the fault of state and national government policy.

      1. Cthulunotmyfriend
        January.8.2021 at 11:21 am

        True. But people who don’t live in California don’t know that. They just look at the numbers. While I am pissed at the irresponsible attitudes that the Riverside County Sherrif promotes, like the fact that law enforcement in Riverside often don’t wear masks, I agree with his pushback over the closing of businesses. The whole situation is messed up. I’ve seen local businesses go under in droves. Real people losing their livelihood. But that doesn’t mean we all get stupid either, which also doesn’t help the businesses. This polarization of politics brings out the worst from both sides. Plus, the younger generation are still going to parties, so this crap is going to keep spreading.

  5. JohannesDinkle
    January.8.2021 at 10:42 am

    Apparently, Newsom has decided to extend the ICU bed emergency northward in the state by mandating the acceptance of cases from the overloaded southern regions to the north, which will overload those area hospitals as well. Thus, an emergency in LA becomes one in Eureka.
    Too bad for Newsom that he has not got even the thin veil of authority to send them to Nevada, Arizona, or Oregon.

  6. Commenter_XY
    January.8.2021 at 10:46 am

    Here in the People’s Republic of NJ, our People’s Duma passed a bill to help restaurants stay open. The bill would have allowed bars and restaurants to use portions of their sidewalks and parking lots for dining. The bill passed unanimously.

    Phuckhead Phil Murphy veto’ed the bill, causing even more misery to our small businesses. This man is a phucking incompetent. Even worse, the People’s Duma will not attempt an override.

    Did I mention that Phailing Phil Murphy and the People’s Duma are all Team D? The Duma has a Team D supermajority. They are all useless.

  7. Brian
    January.8.2021 at 10:53 am

    Science says 74% of transmission happens at home.

    Why aren’t these governors forcing everyone out of their houses? They’re so scientifically illiterate, it’s sad.

  8. Brandybuck
    January.8.2021 at 10:56 am

    As a resident of this state, it’s no longer about red versu supermajority blue voters. It’s not evena bout progressives and wokes versus everyone else. The new lines are different.

    It’s big divide is between Affluent White Karens and everyone else. It’s pretty clear to even the most diehard woke progressive at this point that the disadvantaged are getting the pointy end of the pungi stick. Blacks and Latinos and other minorities have been officially declared “non-essential” for not having a white collar job in the tech sector. The Karens don’t care, their husbands all of work-from-home jobs in the tech sector.

    I disobeyed the California Fuhrer and traveled to a Red County for Christmas, and illegally visited some childhood friends. Guess what? The narrative that the Tribe Red are all a bunch of mask deniers is bullshit. They’re all wearing masks outdoors, all doing the social distancing thing. All taking the necessary precautions. Didn’t run across anyone who was a virus denier. Hell, the cops saw me out after official curfew, and didn’t give a shit. Better things for them to do than enforce a stupid curfew. Even the dumbest of cops knows that the virus doesn’t give a shit what time of day it is.

    Karens versus everyone else. Newsom is the Queen of the Karens.

  9. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.8.2021 at 11:02 am

    Yes Californians are revolting.

Please to post comments