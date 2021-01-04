Opioids

What Drug Warriors Got Wrong About the Opioid Epidemic

The original formulation of OxyContin didn’t create the opioid crisis, argues psychiatrist Sally Satel, and removing it from the market didn’t make the problem go away.

Why did prescription opioids bring so much misery to the small towns of post-industrial America?

The standard narrative is to put the blame on OxyContin, a powerful painkiller pushed on rural America by the profiteers at Purdue Pharma, which ended up filing for bankruptcy and settling criminal charges with the federal government for $8.3 billion. In this telling, the opioid epidemic is a morality tale of capitalism run amok and regulation made toothless by anti-government zealots.

Sally Satel, a practicing psychiatrist and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, has a more complicated story to tell. In 2018, she moved to Ironton, Ohio, a small, economically depressed town in Appalachia. With the help of Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, she found a job working with patients and social service providers to better understand the opioid epidemic. Satel says that the opioid crisis didn't start with OxyContin. It was a natural outgrowth of a century-old tradition of medicating pain as a way of tending to the broken bodies of the region's laborers.

She stresses that "when the Purdue sales force came to small towns in Appalachia, it was pushing on open clinic doors." While there's no question that OxyContin was a particularly potent painkiller, it was merely the latest in a long line of legal and illegal substances used by people in the region to ease physical and psychological suffering. That's one of the reasons why even after OxyContin was reformulated to reduce abuse and opioid prescriptions declined, overdoses and dysfunction are still commonplace.

Satel also challenges conventional theories of addiction, which typically characterize addiction as a disease like diabetes or Alzheimer's. That narrative denies the agency of individuals with substance abuse issues and makes it harder to treat them. Substance abuse, she says, derives from both inborn predilections and environment. Effective treatment has to deal with both factors. In a deeply ironic way, many of the people who blame the opioid epidemic on bad pills see the solution as a different set of pills such as methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone. Satel stresses that the best way forward is to give individuals tools to make better use decisions while improving their chances to live lives with open-ended futures.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Bill Godshall
    January.4.2021 at 3:06 pm

    An enlightening letter in today’s WSJ.
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-government-subsidized-the-opioid-crisis-11609690096

    How Government Subsidized the Opioid Crisis

    The share of opioid pills paid for by the government went from 17% to 60% through the initial phase of the epidemic, from 2001 to 2010, when prescriptions dominated misuse.

    The share of opioid pills paid for by the government went from 17% to 60% through the initial phase of the epidemic, from 2001 to 2010, when prescriptions dominated misuse.

    But your editorial “Scapegoating Walmart” (Dec. 30) is correct: Walmart’s pharmacies are not among them. Our government is scapegoating and suing the private sector, when the most important driver of the crisis was the federal government’s indiscriminate financing of the underlying opioid prescriptions. Government subsidies for pain management and other medical uses of opioids may be valuable, but people are dying from nonmedical uses that shouldn’t be publicly financed.

    A 2019 report by the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers shows that the share of opioid pills paid for by the government went from 17% to 60% through the initial phase of the epidemic, from 2001 to 2010, when prescriptions dominated misuse, and didn’t stop there. Out-of-pocket prices for prescription opioids declined by 81% during this period. Without government subsidies, it would have cost between $26,000 and $53,000 a year to buy the pills to maintain an opioid addiction out-of-pocket.

    The large prescription-based crisis would have been infeasible without government funding. Innovation into illegal opioids, which lowered the “price of a high” through fentanyl, was profitable only because of the large demand already generated by the prescription crisis. The government would make greater strides toward limiting the crisis by looking inward, not only outward, for its causes.

    Prof. Tomas J. Philipson
    University of Chicago

    Mr. Philipson was acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (2019-2020).

