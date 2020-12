A citizen and the government have a friendly chat about being outdated, mandates, and peacekeeping.

Written by Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg, and Andrew Heaton; starring Austin Bragg and Heaton; produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

Watch the full series playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CdsAqq875U&list=PLBuns9Evn1w9TMV8W9ejb8BPBdjSAGovs