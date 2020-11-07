The Volokh Conspiracy

Joe Biden

Does Biden Have a Mandate? Should it Matter?

Like almost every newly elected president, Joe Biden claims he has a mandate. But does he? And should we care?

President-elect Joe Biden.

 

It is now clear that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States, despite some last-ditch denialism by Donald Trump. And Biden has already claimed he has a "mandate for action." In this respect, Biden is no different from most other modern presidents. Newly elected presidents routinely claim they have a mandate to implement the policies they ran on. In 2016, Republicans similarly claimed a mandate for Trump, even though the latter won only a razor-thin electoral college victory and lost the popular vote by a substantial margin. But the extent to which Biden really has a mandate is questionable. And we shouldn't attach too much normative significance to it, even if he does.

Biden's pretensions to a mandate are a lot more plausible than Trump's. By the time all the votes are counted, he will have won the popular vote by about 4-5 points, and his wins in key swing states will be by larger margins than Trump's in 2016. Biden is also substantially more popular than the widely despised Trump has ever been.

Nonetheless, it's questionable whether Biden's victory actually proves that he enjoys widespread public support for his policy agenda. Exit polls indicate that some 30% of those who voted for Biden say they did so primarily to oppose Trump (I was one such lukewarm Biden voter myself). These are the people who put Biden over the top, and it is likely that many of them have serious reservations about his agenda. In addition, the Democratic Party seems likely to fall short of a majority in the Senate, and have actually  lost seats in the House of Representatives (where they will retain only a narrow majority). This doesn't seem like an election where the Democrats succeeded in gaining a broad consensus in support of their agenda. If Biden has a mandate for anything, it's to get rid of Donald Trump and govern as a more normal president.

Political scientists who study mandates point out that mandate claims are routine, but only rarely meet with widespread acceptance. Rarely does the electorate send a clear "message" somehow endorsing the winning candidate's policies. Indeed, thanks to widespread political ignorance, many voters often have little idea what those policies are, and even less understanding of their likely effects.

Even if a president does have a mandate—in the sense of broad public support for his policies—it is far from clear that means implementing them would be a good thing. Thanks to ignorance, prejudice, and other types of error, majority public opinion is often badly wrong. Majority support cannot convert an unjust or ineffective policy into a good one. Right and wrong don't depend on the number of people who support it.

As a political matter, the perception that the president has a mandate makes it more likely that he will be able to implement his agenda. It might especially make it more likely that Congress will cooperate with him. But it doesn't make that agenda any more right and just.

To avoid misunderstanding, I should emphasize that there are some major aspects of Biden's proposed agenda that I really would like to see implemented—most notably his plans to liberalize immigration policy, end Trump's trade wars, and rebuild our relationships with key allies. Biden's superiority over Trump on these vital issues are the main reasons why I voted for him. But the rightness of these policies doesn't depend on whether Biden has a "mandate" for them.

When Biden—or any president—claims to have a mandate for his agenda, such assertions should be viewed with skepticism. They are often questionable on their own terms. And they don't justify supporting unjust or counterproductive policies, even if the "mandate" claim is actually true.

When Biden and other politicians propose various policies, we should evaluate them on their merits. Good ideas (or, sometimes, even those that are just less bad than the status quo) deserve support. Bad ones should be rejected. And that's true regardless of whether they are backed by a "mandate."

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. DaivdBehar
    November.7.2020 at 4:37 pm

    I look to watching the deep suffering of the American people for this mistake. Incomes will crash. Infections will soar. Social pathologies will explode. Cancel culture will reach minorities. Nations will exploit our nation, and plunder it.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.7.2020 at 4:52 pm

      The economy performed almost exactly the same over Obama’s last 3 years as it did in the first 3 years of Trump.

  2. Sidney r finkel
    November.7.2020 at 4:40 pm

    There is no mandate, in fact the election was a disaster for the Democrats. Yes they ousted one of the most incompetent, divisive and destructive Presidents in history, but take away the 4 million vote advantage in California for Biden and the popular vote was a tie. And if the Dems cannot find a way to gain strength in Florida, Texas and North Carolina then after the re-apportionate they will be in even more serious difficulty.

    Dems will almost certainly not take back the Senate and will lose House seats, and the vote at the state legislature level was truly awful for the Dems. And the Republicans will be even more radical, more obstructive, more filled with conspiracy and hate with the elevation of extremists in Congress.

    What the Dems have is opportunity, the opportunity to convince the nation that they can govern. Republicans have a huge risk, move to the extreme right and lose the center right and become the minority party they were destined to become under Trump. The immnediate risk for the GOP, a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe. Such a ruling would not reduce abortions but would anger the population to the extreme, particularly since it would have been done by ‘illigitimate’ Justices (the public’s position, not mine). Don’t think so, look at Poland where the reaction to a court ruling essentially outlawing abortion rights could mean the fall of their right wing totalitarian regime.

    So Dems have an opportunity, not a mandate. If the Dems can govern, can restore stability, can ease tensions, can overcome the virus and can gain the trust, then they can get a mandate.

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.7.2020 at 4:45 pm

      The Ds gained the WH, won the popular vote by 4 M, and gained in the Senate. Yes, they lost some House and at the state level, but it was not in any way a disaster. The election was far worse for the Rs. But 2022 looks quite bad for Ds and the Rs will maintain their radical stances and obstructionism.

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        November.7.2020 at 5:05 pm

        There is nothing radical about resisting big government Molly. There is nothing radical about putting Americans first and disputing globalism. The only thing that is radical are the far left progressives attempting to turn America into a socialist open borders country.

        Biden has no mandate. While I am sure his crony corrupt democrats will try to throw sand in the gears of the Georgia senate races, they will not be able to flip both of them.

  3. Darth Chocolate
    November.7.2020 at 4:42 pm

    FFS! Biden ain’t president until the electoral college votes.

    Any HS student should know that.

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.7.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Almost, he is not president-elect until Congress accepts the EC votes. But when it is clear to everyone that the EC votes are determined based on the election results, they are president-elect for all practical reasons. Biden will have access to formal transition funds, offices, staff, and intelligence briefings.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        November.7.2020 at 5:10 pm

        So, there are a number of election irregularities. What could happen there?

        One possible scenario is that the State Legislature of PA could fail to certify the election results, due to the irregularities and unequal treatment of ballots. This might leave neither Trump, nor Biden with a majority

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          November.7.2020 at 5:19 pm

          Pennsylvania’s Republican legislative leaders have already dismissed prospects of a “legislative rescue” for Trump.

          You are a delusional, defeated bigot.

  4. y81
    November.7.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Anyone who believes that the Democrats will suddenly become the party of free trade is truly ignorant (and not rationally so).

  5. Darth Chocolate
    November.7.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Just wait until the lawsuits are settled. There were lots of irregularities.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.7.2020 at 5:20 pm

      Republicans’ lawsuits will not be settled. They will be dismissed. With prejudice.

      And Republicans are all about prejudice.

  6. AmosArch
    November.7.2020 at 5:08 pm

    With the full weight of the media, cultural instititions, corporate America, Big tech, the political establishment, and huge chunk of the global establishment, >95% negative coverage and billions upon billions of dollars. Biden had to run the ballot printer 3 days to barely edge out Trump and lose seats in Congress (although they are still running the printers overtime in Georgia to try to fix that).

    Wow MUH BLUE WAVE. what a repudiation of evil conservatives!

    This election is close enough that any one of several factors could have flipped it. If we had a traditional election or if COVID or never happened or the tech companies hadn’t engaged in an unprecendented brazen campaign for Biden Trump would have won. The Dems know this and so they will probably try to make the COVID voting changes permanent. Tech companies will double down on the banning and censoring.

    But lets listen to Somin, this was all about immigration! Trump should have thrown open the borders from day 1 and he would have had this in the bag.

  7. QuantumBoxCat
    November.7.2020 at 5:10 pm

    Define what the term “mandate” means, with objective criteria, and then look at the facts of the situation to see if those criteria are met. Question answered.

    Oh wait, it’s a Somin post.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    November.7.2020 at 5:17 pm

    First, about half of the voters did not want Biden. For a ‘widely despised’ candidate, Trump came pretty close to winning.
    Also, what does Biden’s mandate tell us he will do? He has both declared he would and would not do most everything on the table. Was he – what’s the legal term – lying during the election to the public or was he lying to the left wing of the party? Looks a lot like the former.

Please to post comments