What The New York Times' 1619 Project Gets Wrong About Capitalism: Phillip Magness

In a new collection, the economic historian documents how classical liberals pushed for abolition and equality in 19th-century America.

1901 illustration by Howard Pyle of first slaves at Jamestown in 1619. (Howard Pyle, Wikimedia, Public Domain)

What The New York Times' 1619 Project Gets Wrong About Capitalism: Phillip Magness

When The New York Times launched its 1619 Project last year, it sought to "reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative." What began as a series of articles and commentaries in the Times magazine morphed into a collection of lesson plans for elementary and high school students and provoked an immediate controversy.

Five of the nation's most eminent academic historians co-signed a letter to the Times describing the project as "partly misleading" and containing "factual errors." And Northwestern University Professor Leslie M. Harris revealed that she had been a fact-checker on the series and that her warnings of a major error of interpretation had been ignored. But Harris also took "detractors of the 1619 Project" to task for "misrepresent[ing] both the historical record and the historical profession," writing that the "attacks from its critics are much more dangerous" than the Times' "avoidable mistakes."

Enter Phillip W. Magness, an economic historian, a research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, and the author of a new collection of essays on the project. Magness praises aspects of the series but he says that the project's editor, Nikole Hannah-Jones, is guilty of blurring lines between serious scholarship and partisan advocacy. And he has called for the retraction of an essay in the series by Princeton sociologist Matthew Desmond, which was headlined, "In order to understand the brutality of American capitalism, you have to start on the plantation."

Nick Gillespie spoke with Magness from his office in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, about what the Times gets right and wrong about U.S. history, capitalism and slavery, Abraham Lincoln's contested legacy, and why our interpretation of American history matters to contemporary society.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.15.2020 at 4:19 pm

    When everyone is a slave, no one is a slave.

    1. DH
      April.15.2020 at 4:22 pm

      I got some shackles in the back, if your into that sort of thing.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.15.2020 at 5:29 pm

      Some slaves are more free than other slaves. Barack Obama should only get half of a reparation allotment.

  2. BYODB
    April.15.2020 at 4:25 pm

    Without reading the article, I’m going to go out on a limb and guess the answer is they get ‘everything wrong’ when it comes to capitalism.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.15.2020 at 4:35 pm

      Was it the “New York Times” in the headline that gave it away?

      1. BYODB
        April.15.2020 at 4:44 pm

        Absolutely, yes it was.

      2. Dillinger
        April.15.2020 at 5:15 pm

        plus they got 1620 wrong

        1. SilentSkies
          April.15.2020 at 5:17 pm

          In the united states thats 420

      3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        April.15.2020 at 5:30 pm

        Hustler magazines and Faux News aren’t legitimate news sources

  3. DH
    April.15.2020 at 4:30 pm

    I like how Nick almost said antebellum, but he caught himself and said pre civil war. Come on Nick, were not that dumb. Cool discussion though.

  4. Boogaloo
    April.15.2020 at 4:32 pm

    “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

    Why blacks and not some other pack animal?

  5. BYODB
    April.15.2020 at 4:48 pm

    I’ve often heard the mantra that black American’s were left behind in wealth creation due to slavery, and this is used as an argument in why they deserve reparations today. It’s to ‘offset’ those years of marginalized earning potential.

    Of course, never mind that generational wealth tends to disappear after just one generation. We have to pretend that savings only go one way for everyone to make that even remotely plausible.

    Sure, a handful of black Americans might have become Rockefeller’s if not for slavery but good luck figuring out who those dozen people might have been. Shit, last I checked some Black Americans managed to obtain generational wealth even with slavery so…how does one measure this exactly?

    1. Libertymike
      April.15.2020 at 5:17 pm

      RIP Willie Davis, dead at 85.

      He managed to become rather wealthy and almost all of that wealth was earned after Vince Lombardi was no longer his boss.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.15.2020 at 5:31 pm

      Who knows. I’m still waiting for my Holocaust reparation check.

  6. Jerryskids
    April.15.2020 at 4:59 pm

    Are you going to do The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and what they got wrong about the automotive industry in the 1930’s next? The NYT and the 1619 Project is just pure evil garbage shit from start to finish and any sort of attempt to rebut the nonsense they’re pushing gives it a legitimacy it doesn’t deserve.

  7. Longtobefree
    April.15.2020 at 5:07 pm

    As a matter of principle, I don’t read NYT stuff, but I do wonder how the 1619 project handles the fact that those brought to Virginia were not slaves.
    From the impeccable Wikipedia –
    At this time (1665), there were only about 300 people of African origin living in the Virginia Colony, about 1% of an estimated population of 30,000. The first group of 20 or so Africans were brought to Jamestown in 1619 as indentured servants. After working out their contracts for passage money to Virginia and completing their indenture, each was granted 50 acres (20 ha) of land (headrights). This enabled them to raise their own tobacco or other crops.

    In one of the earliest freedom suits, Casor argued that he was an indentured servant who had been forced by Anthony Johnson, a free black, to serve past his term; he was freed and went to work for Robert Parker as an indentured servant. Johnson sued Parker for Casor’s services. In ordering Casor returned to his master, Johnson, for life, the court both declared Casor a slave and sustained the right of free blacks to own slaves.

  8. Eddy
    April.15.2020 at 5:15 pm

    I’m guessing the objective is to link free exchange of goods and services with slavery, using the term “capitalism” as a devil-word.

    Of course, they could just as well do a narrative weaving slavery into a broader history of statism and oppression by governments ignoring the right of self-ownership. It would have been more accurate, though I think the NYT is too blinded by their “don’t call us socialist, not that there’s anything wrong with socialism” ideology.

  9. Eddy
    April.15.2020 at 5:18 pm

    From Sociology for the South (1854), by slavery apologist George Fitzhugh:

    “…Socialism is already slavery in all save the master. It had as well adopt that feature at once, as come to that it must to make its schemes at once humane and efficient….Our only quarrel with Socialism is, that it will not honestly admit that it owes its recent revival to the failure of universal liberty, and is seeking to bring about slavery again in some form….

    “We cannot believe that the Socialists do not see that domestic slavery is the only practicable form of socialism – they are afraid yet to pronounce the word.”

    https://docsouth.unc.edu/southlit/fitzhughsoc/fitzhugh.html

  10. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.15.2020 at 5:20 pm

    It’s stupidities like the 1619 project that affirm my long term optimism. Socialism simply doesn’t work without other people’s money, and trying to push big lies doesn’t work without socialist levels of control. It backfires as people learn that all the crap pushed in government schools was lies.

    So go ahead, NYT, MSNBC, CNN, and all the others. Go ahead and try to top each others’ fake news. The public does catch on, even if slowly.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.15.2020 at 5:24 pm

      As an example, Progressives have been pushing their eugenics in one shape or another for, what, 150 years, ever since Darwin? Their biggest admirer died in 1945 after murdering 6 million losers. Their other admirers have murdered more, but not in the name of eugenics.

      They sure can cause trouble in one locale or another, for a while, but as Lincoln said, you can rob some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but not all the people all the time.

  11. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.15.2020 at 5:32 pm

    A clinger doesn’t like something published by The New York Times? That’s the news?

    1. Eddy
      April.15.2020 at 5:38 pm

      Some newspaper wrote something.

