Black Lives Matter

Wesley Yang: Woke Protests Against 'White Supremacism' May Be the New Normal

The Souls of Yellow Folk author says a new "elite consensus" fixated on racial outrage is forming and may destroy our ability to function.

|

wesyang2
(Wesley Yang, Twitter)

Wesley Yang: Woke Protests Against 'White Supremacism' May Be the New Normal

Wesley Yang is the author of the widely praised essay collection The Souls of Yellow Folk and proprietor of one of the liveliest Twitter feeds around. In a wide-ranging conversation with Nick Gillespie, he discusses the cultural impacts of the coronavirus lockdown and protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd; racism against black people, Latinos, Asians, and white ethnic people in American history; and how a totalizing and misguided attack on "white supremacism" came to replace a focus on ending specific racist policies and attitudes in recent years. "Wokeness" and "anti-racism" are forming a new elite consensus, Yang says, that may well undermine traditional American beliefs in a prosperous, innovative, and better future.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Idle Hands
    July.1.2020 at 1:45 pm

    “May destroy our ability to function”? We went from maybe having a useful conversation about police reform to cancel Aunt Jemima, riot, destroy Lincoln statues, and establish autonomous zones in multiple cities. These people are censorious communists and dishonest brokers and should be treated as such.

    1. The_Unknown_Pundit
      July.1.2020 at 1:58 pm

      Yep. It’s a new religion and the Left wants us all on our knees and asking for penance.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        July.1.2020 at 2:29 pm

        It’s not even new. The Soviets used class, the progressives use race. Otherwise, same religion.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          July.1.2020 at 2:36 pm

          That sounds like something a kulak would say!

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    July.1.2020 at 1:59 pm

    I would argue that “wokeness” — especially as it relates to race — is the best thing to happen for us Koch / Reason libertarians.

    Decades ago, the not-quite-so-woke Democratic Party largely defined itself by opposition to the interests of “the rich.” Today, however, Democrats are rapidly embracing the immigration agenda promoted by billionaires like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch. How did this happen? Well, Democrats realized that immigrants to the US are often black or brown, and that any form of border enforcement is therefore racist.

    #WokenessIsProBillionaire

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      July.1.2020 at 2:35 pm

      >#WokenessIsProBillionaire
      Considering how the Occupy Wall Street movement collapsed because of identity politics, I’d say you are absolutely correct. Who cares about the working class when autistic, African-American trans-woman Muslims who are pre-op are being murdered in American cities?

  3. Dillinger
    July.1.2020 at 2:08 pm

    likely there will be punching and outright rejection of “the new normal” … they can all eat a bag.

  4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    July.1.2020 at 2:08 pm

    Stupid “woke” progs overreact to a little Aryan Supremacy. What is wrong with them?

    1. lap83
      July.1.2020 at 2:17 pm

      I can give you a great deal on this white supremacist-repelling rock I have for sale.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        July.1.2020 at 2:29 pm

        I’ll take two if you can offer a discount. My poor grandmother got COPD from the constant gassings by those evil white supremacists!

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      July.1.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Go back to r/hapas

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.1.2020 at 2:11 pm

    fixated on racial outrage is forming and may destroy our ability to function.

    May? MAY??!!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      July.1.2020 at 2:30 pm

      We’ve got gooks in the Wokefield!

  6. Ken Shultz
    July.1.2020 at 2:16 pm

    Our neocortex evolved to harness the advantages of language and religion, and America was colonized by people who may have been more genetically prone to this than others–because many of them were religious fanatics. People today aren’t as overtly Christian as they were in the past, but religious thinking still scratches those urges in their their neocortex like it always did before–when their ancestors were crusaders, radical protestants, and abolitionists. They’re trying to purge America of sin like the inquisitors of old. Social justice warriors are basically just religious fanatics, and if the sins they’re trying to purge us from are real, that doesn’t change the fact that they’re still religious fanatics.

    In the end, the fanaticism itself will burn out because the standards they’re holding up are unrealistic. After the fanatical Muslim armies overran their enemies, they had to make a law that would prevent people from converting to Islam–because they needed the tax money from non-Muslims. One of the reasons ISIS lost is because once it became clear that no one outside the boundaries of their religious beliefs would survive their rule, everyone they conquered was willing to fight them to death. Point being, sooner or later, reality will assert itself. The abuses of social justice warriors have negative consequences in the real world, and they accumulate over time.

    Reality will assert itself eventually.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      July.1.2020 at 2:40 pm

      Ironically, religion holds the answer. Forgiveness is the only way that ethno-political conflict can be resolved within a nation. I thought that was the trajectory America was headed on when I was a kid, but, like a dog that won’t heal because it worries at the injury, the Marxists won’t let it happen.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        July.1.2020 at 2:51 pm

        Why yes. Religion has always brought different ethnic groups and races together in perpetual harmony.

        Holy shit I can’t believe it.

  7. IceTrey
    July.1.2020 at 2:17 pm

    Yeah we don’t give a shit about elites consensuses around here so they won’t be undermining anything.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.1.2020 at 2:24 pm

    By the way, when is Reason going to do a deep dive on the across-the-board mass account cancellations and TOS changes by Silicon Valley as we head towards the November election?

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      July.1.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Yes, I saw that Facebook shut down 160 Boogaloo accounts yesterday. How can you retake the country without Facebook to coordinate the wars?

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      July.1.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Multinational corporations don’t fall under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

  9. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    July.1.2020 at 2:29 pm

    Facebook to remove anti-government ‘Boogaloo’ groups
    The social media giant said it removed 220 Boogaloo Facebook groups and 95 Instagram accounts that violated its policies against organized violence.

    https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/facebook-remove-anti-government-boogaloo-groups-n1232579

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      July.1.2020 at 2:32 pm

      They made the right move. To many Boomers take an Internet joke seriously and bad things can happen. Are jiggaboo groups still allowed?

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        July.1.2020 at 2:36 pm

        Not in Mississippi. They’re the last holdout.

  10. Ken Shultz
    July.1.2020 at 2:37 pm

    Is it racist, yet, to oppose reparations? How many Americans are willing to write the real checks in the real world and deal with the real inflation associated with making those kinds of payments?

    The social justice warriors may have hit the limit between talk and reality when they disbanded the police in Minneapolis. If there are any negative consequences associated with that or all of Minneapolis starts looking like that failed experiment in Seattle, those consequences will become obvious in the real world.

    There is an election in November. IF IF IF President Trump wins reelection despite the disapproval of the elites, what happens then? That’s a real world consequence, too. Do the social justice warriors go militant? What are the consequences of that if they do?

    Didn’t the Weather Underground just lead to Nixon and Reagan?

    Fanaticism is not the new normal, and much of this is attributable to what’s happening in the economy. People join whatever opposition cause there is to join when the economy goes bad, and the economy has never gone so badly so quickly. When the economy comes back, the social justice warriors may find that their cause doesn’t resonate with employed youth and minorities like it did when they unemployed.

