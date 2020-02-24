The Great Bernie Freakout

Could we really be just eight days away from an eight-month dirge of Bernie vs. Trump? Probably not, but that's no reason for political/media professionals not to panic over the Democratic frontrunner's purported Castro apologetics, coercive economics, Trump similarities, popularity ceilings, down-ballot jeopardizing, and even Russian stoogery.

All of which and more are analyzed and occasionally mocked on today's Reason Roundtable podcast, featuring Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and a pinch-hitting Elizabeth Nolan Brown. Also discussed: California's idiotic public policies, President Donald Trump's loyalty purges, the difference between Russian "interference" and "influence," and Midwestern canned clam dip. You can take the gal out of Ohio (or Minnesota), but…

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: 'Sneaky Bass Latina' by Jimmy Fontanez/Doug Maxwell/Media Right Productions

Relevant links from the show:

"Bernie Sanders Defends Pro-Castro Comments," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Bernie Sanders Wins the Nevada Caucus. He's on Track To Win the Democratic Presidential Nomination," by Peter Suderman

"Bloomberg Goes for Brokered Convention," by Eric Boehm

"Bernie Sanders' Troubling Agenda," by Veronique de Rugy

"Bloomberg Disses Sanders' Socialism: 'Other Countries Tried That. It Was Called Communism and It Just Didn't Work,'" by Christian Britschgi

"America's Two Major Political Parties Are Melting Down. But the Two-Party System Remains Strong," by Eric Boehm

"The Socialist Delusions of Bernie Sanders," by John Stossel

"California Bill Would Require Occupational Licenses for Porn Actors, Strippers, Cam Girls," by Christian Britschgi

"L.A.'s Plan To Solve Its Homeless Problem Is a Mess," by Zach Weissmueller

"Review: The Current War: Director's Cut," by Kurt Loder