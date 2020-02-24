Bernie Sanders

The Great Bernie Freakout

As Sanders steamrolls toward the Democratic nomination, the Reason Roundtable podcast dissects the panic attacks among MSNBC anchors, conservative commie-haters, and the bipartisan establishment elite.

(CBS News)

The Great Bernie Freakout

Could we really be just eight days away from an eight-month dirge of Bernie vs. Trump? Probably not, but that's no reason for political/media professionals not to panic over the Democratic frontrunner's purported Castro apologetics, coercive economics, Trump similarities, popularity ceilings, down-ballot jeopardizing, and even Russian stoogery.

All of which and more are analyzed and occasionally mocked on today's Reason Roundtable podcast, featuring Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and a pinch-hitting Elizabeth Nolan Brown. Also discussed: California's idiotic public policies, President Donald Trump's loyalty purges, the difference between Russian "interference" and "influence," and Midwestern canned clam dip. You can take the gal out of Ohio (or Minnesota), but…

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: 'Sneaky Bass Latina' by Jimmy Fontanez/Doug Maxwell/Media Right Productions

Relevant links from the show:

"Bernie Sanders Defends Pro-Castro Comments," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Bernie Sanders Wins the Nevada Caucus. He's on Track To Win the Democratic Presidential Nomination," by Peter Suderman

"Bloomberg Goes for Brokered Convention," by Eric Boehm

"Bernie Sanders' Troubling Agenda," by Veronique de Rugy

"Bloomberg Disses Sanders' Socialism: 'Other Countries Tried That. It Was Called Communism and It Just Didn't Work,'" by Christian Britschgi

"America's Two Major Political Parties Are Melting Down. But the Two-Party System Remains Strong," by Eric Boehm

"The Socialist Delusions of Bernie Sanders," by John Stossel

"California Bill Would Require Occupational Licenses for Porn Actors, Strippers, Cam Girls," by Christian Britschgi

"L.A.'s Plan To Solve Its Homeless Problem Is a Mess," by Zach Weissmueller

"Review: The Current War: Director's Cut," by Kurt Loder

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    February.24.2020 at 4:19 pm

    “Loyalty purge” – AKA Trump being the only President in history to be required to appoint disloyal political enemies to important posts.

    1. John
      February.24.2020 at 4:56 pm

      No kidding.

    2. JesseAz
      February.24.2020 at 5:06 pm

      Especially true if he urges Obama appointees he kept in office.

  2. Rich
    February.24.2020 at 4:22 pm

    It’ll be funny as hell if Bernie tanks on Super Tuesday.

    1. BigT
      February.24.2020 at 4:28 pm

      Yes, I expect there will be a variety of ‘winners’ on ST. All will claim victory, but the real winner is POTUS as the Donkeys kick each others’ asses.

    2. Gray_Jay
      February.24.2020 at 5:01 pm

      It will be. However, and with the caveat that there’s damned lies, and then there’s political polling, for the two big prizes on Super Tuesday, Bernie is projected to win handily in CA and pretty much tie in TX. Slightly smaller states, like MN (75), MA (91), NC (110), and VA (99), he’s projected to nearly tie his competition.

      Bloomberg is projected to make a big run on delegates in some of those states, though none of the polling has him winning a state outright besides FL. He’ll come close to beating Bernie in VA. Biden will likely have enough life that he might consider limping along.

      It’s going to be tough in the system the Democrats set up, to have any candidate beat the base group of voters Bernie has. Even if Bernie’s base is by itself nowhere near a majority of Dem voters.

  3. loveconstitution1789
    February.24.2020 at 4:32 pm

    As Sanders steamrolls toward the Democratic nomination…

    Bernie Sanders has 45 of 1991 delegates.

    In 2016, Bernie got 1865 delegates and won 23 contests.

    1. Kevin Smith
      February.24.2020 at 5:10 pm

      Also worth noting at this stage in 2016 Bernie had 51 delegates. He is doing similarly this year as then: A strong second place in Iowa, win in New Hampshire. The Nevada win is a first, but due to the thinner in 2016 he still had more delegates

      The difference this year is there is no clear challenger, however if all the non-Bernie candidates coalesce behind a single person, they’ll win. At this stage I think they want to prevent Bernie from winning on the first ballot, so they can force a brokered convention and bring in the super delegates. I could see a repeat of the 1952 convention going down

  4. Juice
    February.24.2020 at 4:38 pm

    Sanders pushes child-care-for-all.

    My 2024 presidential campaign slogan will be “All for all.” Everyone gets everything. You want it? You got it. It’s all yours. Weeeeeee…

    1. creech
      February.24.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Dems using a Fabian socialist strategy to slice off our liberty one thin piece at a time. Next, food will be a right, then housing, then transportation. “End food insecurity – free foodstamps for all.”
      “One might lose one’s house or apartment – rent stamps for all and cancel all mortgage debt.” “Can’t get to work? Free basic Chevy for all and forgive all car loans.”
      On the other hand, there is no Fabian libertarian strategy as the LP won’t countenance pragmatism.

      1. Kevin Smith
        February.24.2020 at 5:12 pm

        I’m just waiting for someone to apply that definition of a “right” to the right to keep and bear arms.

        I can’t afford a machine gun. The government needs to give me one for free

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.24.2020 at 4:53 pm

      Nobody for President, cuz nobody’s better than MY candidate.

      1. Jerryskids
        February.24.2020 at 5:06 pm

        If you’re willing to admit that Nobody is better than your candidate, I’m willing to meet you halfway and admit that Nobody is better than my candidate as well. We can agree that Nobody is the best candidate of all.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.24.2020 at 4:52 pm

    I’d like to see all the Israel haters acknowledge that all Arab countries hate Israel far more than the Israel government hates Palestine.

  6. John
    February.24.2020 at 4:53 pm

    http://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-young-turks-progressive-founder-urged-his-staff-not-to-unionize_n_5e540686c5b6ad3de3823a32

    This is the most progressive story of the week. Young Turks founder urged his staff not to unionize. God what an asshole. I hope they unionize and leave him bankrupt.

    1. Gray_Jay
      February.24.2020 at 5:03 pm

      Watching his blustering rage and frustration as results came in during Election 2016 was one of the best times I’ve had following an election.

      I’m surprised he didn’t ask them to work free, for the exposure.

      1. JesseAz
        February.24.2020 at 5:10 pm

        I use the crying Maddow gif all the time on texts.

    2. JesseAz
      February.24.2020 at 5:10 pm

      Didnt the Young Turks just get a million dollar grant from Google to be one of their flagship news entities?

  7. Jerryskids
    February.24.2020 at 4:55 pm

    Make sure you mention Bernie’s idea that Castro’s literacy program was a good thing. Like Bernie’s free healthcare for all program, what the thing cost is of no relevance to judging whether something is good or bad in the mind of an economic illiterate, it’s only a matter of good intentions. Castro meant well so the literacy program was a good thing regardless of how many generations of Cubans suffered and starved and died for it. It’s always affordable when you’re spending someone else’s money, isn’t it Bernie?

    1. John
      February.24.2020 at 4:58 pm

      Trump not wanting to go to war with Russia is the worst thing ever because it shows how fond he is of evil totalitarian regimes. Bernie loving Castro is just him appreciating enlightened leadership and social welfare.

      Don’t you see how this works Jerry?

    2. A leftist
      February.24.2020 at 5:44 pm

      “Like Bernie’s free healthcare for all

      Actually, the rich would be paying more.

  8. Longtobefree
    February.24.2020 at 5:24 pm

    Has anyone calculated the unemployment rate on day three of Bernie’s reign?
    You know, after he eliminates private health insurance companies and fracking companies and the coal industry?
    I would say the unemployment payments would bankrupt the country, but all the free stuff will have done that on day one.

  9. Colossal Douchebag
    February.24.2020 at 5:28 pm

    It’s gonna be an entertaining year. I’ve always loved gawking at roadside carnage.

  10. Brandybuck
    February.24.2020 at 5:28 pm

    He won fucking Nevada. A state known for blackjack and hookers. No need to be freaking out over Bernie winning a primary in the 32nd smallest state. Sheesh.

  11. lap83
    February.24.2020 at 5:33 pm

    the Reason Roundtable podcast dissects the panic attacks among MSNBC anchors, conservative commie-haters, and the bipartisan establishment elite.

    People need to stop panicking about the prospect of the first unapologetically communist president. I mean, at least he’s not Trump.

    1. John
      February.24.2020 at 5:37 pm

      I am puzzled by the term “conservative commie haters”. Does reason think only conservatives hate commies? Aren’t Libertarians supposed to hate communists too?

      If the new Socialist paradise comes with open borders, pot and lots of state sanctioned sodomy, I get the feeling the reason staff is going to be just great with it.

