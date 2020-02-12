Bernie Sanders

Is Bernie Sanders the Democrats' Donald Trump? 

Like Trump before him, Sanders is using establishment disunity to mount an insurgent campaign.

|

bernie-newhamp-upiphotostwo731085
(MATTHEW HEALEY/UPI/Newscom)

Last night, Sen. Bernie Sanders (IVt.) won the New Hampshire primary. Along with his strong showing at last week's Iowa caucuses, his devoted base, and his position atop national polls, that makes Sanders the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. In one way, this is a strange situation: A self-declared democratic socialist and longtime critic of the Democratic Party is now the leading contender for that same party's nomination. But in another way, it feels awfully familiar. In Sanders' rise, there are clear echoes of Donald Trump's tumultuous path to power in the GOP.

Start with Sanders' campaign strategy. In a 2018 profile for New York magazine, a former Sanders adviser explained how the candidate hoped to win: "Facing what's likely to be a historically large field, he's been told, Sanders could start with his most loyal supporters from last time and go for a tight plurality victory in Iowa's caucuses, followed by a slightly bigger one in New Hampshire's primary. From there, advisers hope, his numbers could grow as the field dwindles." In broad strokes, that is almost exactly what has happened so far. And, as Sanders' advisers admitted in the piece, it is much the same approach that Trump used in 2016. 

Like Trump, Sanders has used the unusually large Democratic field to his advantage, drawing on a big base of support while other candidates, particularly those running as moderates, vie to consolidate support and become his leading rival. As Reason's Matt Welch has often noted, the combined polling totals for the Democratic "moderate" candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DMinn.) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have typically run 10 points or so ahead of the totals for progressive candidates like Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (DMass.). But the high floor of support for Sanders, the collapse of the Warren campaign, and the failure of the center to rally around Sanders alternatives have put Sanders at the top of the heap. 

Sanders, in other words, is using the party establishment's disunity as a vehicle for mounting an insurgent campaign. In an era in which Democratic leadership can't seem to decide who—or what—to support, Sanders is stepping in and offering to fill the void by appealing to a vocal part of the Democratic coalition that has often felt left out of the party's mainstream.

For Trump, that meant rallying older, working-class populists angry with the nation's political and cultural elite. For Sanders, it means activating a different sort of populist coalition, one that is younger and more diverse, but similarly distrustful of elite power as it currently exists. Their coalitions are not the same, but the messages both candidates use to reach those coalitions have more than a little overlap: The people in power aren't looking out for your interests or your values; as president, I'll punish them—and help you. 

There are other similarities between the candidates as well: Their relatively advanced ages, their fondness for foreign authoritarians, their lack of interest in the difficult particulars of federal budgeting—and, perhaps most of all, their desire to break and then remake America's major political parties in their own image. 

So much as Trump represented a substantial departure from traditional GOP power centers, Sanders' ascent represents a near-total break from the Democratic Party establishment as we have known it for the last 30 years. Just as Trump trounced GOP scion Jeb Bush, who represented continuity with the Republican Party as it had been known for decades, Sanders is trouncing Biden, the primary's incarnation of Democratic Party power, stretching back to the Obamas, the Clintons, and even before. Bush and Biden served as avatars of their party establishments; the victories of Trump and Sanders (so far) show just how weak those parties have become. 

One might argue that this is a good thing, insofar as it helps expose the insufficiency of the two-party duopoly, and the real and longstanding ways that binary system has failed to serve the interests of many, perhaps most, voters who don't fully align with one or the other. 

Or one might argue, like Jonathan Rauch and Ray La Raja, that this represents a failure of responsibility on the parties, who have historically vetted candidates, that leads to candidates who are not only unqualified but dangerous. Indeed, candidates nominated through this process are arguably unrepresentative, in that, at least at first, they represent pluralities rather than majorities within their own parties. 

I think there is some truth to both views: The old model of two-party politics, with its indifference to individual political idiosyncrasies, left out many people and worldviews. And its standard-bearers, in both parties, presided over large and ongoing failures of policy and governance. Those failures are an important driver of the Sanders-Trump backlash we're witnessing now. 

Yet it's far from clear that the emerging model, with its bias toward fringe populism, is an improvement; indeed, it may be worse. For it looks increasingly plausible that it will leave us with a presidential election that offers a choice between a right-leaning authoritarian populist on one hand and a democratic socialist who has too often given a pass to foreign dictators whose politics align with his own. That's not much of a choice.

And in many ways, the lack of choice was always the problem. Sanders and Trump may have revealed the weaknesses of the two-party system and hijacked it for their own ends. But they haven't defeated it. 

Advertisement

NEXT: Bernie Sanders' Alternative to Court-Packing is Almost as Bad

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. jcw
    February.12.2020 at 12:08 pm

    Oh geez, what have you done now Nick.

    1. John
      February.12.2020 at 12:11 pm

      He let Suderman loose without adult supervision. That is not a good role for Suderman.

      1. Mother's lament
        February.12.2020 at 12:31 pm

        My favorite bit:
        “their fondness for foreign authoritarians”
        As opposed to Suderman’s fondness for Western ones.

        He just can’t wait to pull the lever for a Biden/Buttgig ticket.

        1. John
          February.12.2020 at 12:38 pm

          The same magazine that cheered Obama signing the nuclear deal with Iran now claims Trump’s fondness for authoritarian governments is a problem. And Trump’s fondness seems to consist of being unwilling to go to war with them as far as I can tell.

          Reason is now all tough guy saber rattling get the Ruskies neocon because Orange Man bad. Suderman and his nitwit wife are the worst They really are. My God how have such people been given any kind of platform?

    2. ThomasD
      February.12.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Insofar as Sanders will deliver what the Democrat base truly wants – socialism writ large – as opposed to the deep state cronyism of the party poobahs, then yes, he is the Democrat version of Trump

      1. John
        February.12.2020 at 1:04 pm

        That is the thing, will the other candidates not do that too? They all seem to claim they will.

  2. John
    February.12.2020 at 12:17 pm

    Trump has done more to reduce the power of the regulatory state than any President in the last 80 years. He has reduced the regulatory state significantly more than even Reagan. Trump is also the first President to take concrete steps to reduce the federal prison population.

    There is simply no rational case to be made that Trump is an authoritarian. That Suderman not only claims he is but does so without any explanation or support for why shows just how much of a hack Suderman is. I wouldn’t call Suderman dishonest because I have no doubt he actually believes that. But Suderman believes it contra to all evidence because Suderman is a conformist who is unable to question the conventional wisdom of the intellectual and social bubble that he inhabits.

    Trump is an authoritarian because that is what the people around Suderman say he is and Suderman is such a conformist and coward he would never dream of questioning it. It is pathetic.

    1. Dillinger
      February.12.2020 at 12:28 pm

      half my fun @reason is reading you rail on Suderman and Binion.

      1. John
        February.12.2020 at 12:31 pm

        It is the dishonesty. If Suderman thinks Trump is a bad President, fine, say so. But just say that you don’t like anyone who enforces the border or impedes international trade in any way such that they are a lousy president no matter what else they do. I don’t agree with that but it is at least an honest position. Instead of just being honest and saying he hates Trump because like everyone else at reason open borders and free trade are the only issues that really matter to him, he lies and says bullshit like this.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          February.12.2020 at 12:46 pm

          Trump has a few things to rail on him about but unreason choose to outright lie or just print Propaganda without any support because those staff members believe it.

          I still think Trump is the best President in US History based on his record of rolling back real policies that have taken us to the brink (open borders) and trying to implement other good things that Congress has blocked (i.e. huge budget cuts).

          If Lefties had not gone after Trump the way they did, Trump would not have had such a good record because there would be less to make his mark on.

          The fact that unreason cannot produce supported criticisms of Trump backs up my case. Trump being a poopyhead is not good enough. Trump is also the only President to survive a coup attempt.

          1. John
            February.12.2020 at 1:01 pm

            “Best” is a value judgement. It is perfectly reasonable to think Trump is a terrible President. What is not reasonable is to think Trump is a terrible President because you claim he is something he obviously isn’t. Suderman can’t just make an argument why this or that Trump policy is bad. He has to virtue signal about how Trump is not just wrong but evil and morally wrong. It is pathetic.

            1. Hit and Run
              February.12.2020 at 1:17 pm

              Authoritarianism is a spectrum; saying one is it isn’t misses the point. I argued and firmly believe Hillary was day more authoritarian than Trump. Trump is no von Mises, he has his authoritarian aspects as all officials do (even John Adams has the Allen and Sedition Acts). But he’s noting like the picture most of his detractors paint.

    2. Eric
      February.12.2020 at 12:36 pm

      “There is simply no rational case to be made that Trump is an authoritarian.”

      Executive Orders used to bypass the legislature?

      1. John
        February.12.2020 at 12:40 pm

        What orders doing what? Show me an order that you think is illegal and most importantly increases the power of government making it more authoritarian. In addition, explain why that outweighs the other things he has done so much that it is now fair to describe Trump as “authoritarian”>

      2. loveconstitution1789
        February.12.2020 at 12:47 pm

        poor eric. His citations keep falling off.

    3. Bill Dalasio
      February.12.2020 at 12:46 pm

      Trump is an authoritarian because that is what the people around Suderman say he is and Suderman is such a conformist and coward he would never dream of questioning it.

      I think that’s true, but that there might be more to it than that.

      I think a whole class of people, including a good number of libertarians, think of themselves as the anointed, as fundamentally smarter, fundamentally savvier, and fundamentally more sophisticated than the great unwashed, than the sort of rubes with “We Support Our Troops” or “Your Ted Kennedy Has Killed More People Than My AR-15” on bumper-stickers on the back of their car. There has to be a chasm between libertarians and those people because then the agreement might imply not that much an intellectual gulf.

      It’s why any attempt by the Republicans to repeal Obamacare “wasn’t serious” and threatening a government shut-down to get repeal was “an act of insanity”. Yet, the Republicans backing down on their repeal attempts was a sign they never really opposed it. For the anointed, the prospect of being associated with the likes of Ted Cruz (nevermind that Cruz is a Harvard Law grad with multiple SCOTUS wins under his belt) is just not something that is acceptable.

      And all of that brings us to Donald Trump, the long-regarded “short-fingered vulgarian”. Of course they opposed Trump’s candidacy. And it’s bad enough that Trump won. But, for Trump to govern in a way that, if not libertarian (he’s definitely not) proves at least libertarian friendly, is a threat to the very identity of a libertarian anointed. Here’s this guy, a guy, they specifically rejected, and he accomplishes at least part of what they’ve always claimed are their goals. The only options that leaves is rejecting their presumption of superiority.

      1. John
        February.12.2020 at 12:58 pm

        You said it very well Bill. All of that is true. And that is why I can’t stand people like Suderman. Who the hell is he? What has he ever done that makes him the anointed? Nothing as far as I can see. We have a real problem in this country of people confusing technical authority with moral authority. Just someone is say a doctor gives them the technical authority to say how someone should be treated but it doesn’t give them the moral authority to decide if they should be treated or who should pay for it if they are.

        Suderman is even worse than that. He doesn’t even have any technical authority. He is not an expert on anything. I have more respect for and more faith in the guy who cuts my lawn or fixes my car than I do in people like Suderman. At least those guys are an expert on something.

      2. Dillinger
        February.12.2020 at 1:05 pm

        my bumper sticker (not on my car) said “I’d rather hunt with Dick Cheney than ride with Ted Kennedy”

  3. Dillinger
    February.12.2020 at 12:18 pm

    I love your titles, Pete. every time.

  4. Kevin Smith
    February.12.2020 at 12:19 pm

    Isn’t this so far just a replay of Bernie’s own 2016 run? Strong showing in Iowa and a win in New Hampshire, except due to a thinner field Bernie actually had more delegates at this point in 2016 than he does today

    1. John
      February.12.2020 at 12:24 pm

      Yes it is. What Suderman doesn’t understand is that Trump won the nomination in 2016 because the Republican party ceded the field on trade and immigration. The Republicans let Trump own the two most potent issues with the electorate. They never once made any attempt to reach out to his supporters or co-opt Trump’s views or give Trump’s supporters any reason to change their vote. They just called his supporters racists and yelled “how dare you” and were left to wonder why the voters didn’t listen.

      In contrast, the Democrats haven’t ceded anything to Bernie. If you like the crazy shit Bernie is selling, you can get it in pretty much the same form from every other candidate. Bernie has a core of supporters but there really isn’t much of a reason to vote for him instead of any of the other contenders. The Bernie phenomena is completely different than what happened in 2016 with Trump.

      But Suderman is for whatever reason unable to admit that the public really doesn’t want open borders and isn’t that enamored with ensuring people like Suderman having access to cheap shit made in China. So, Suderman has to pretend that Bernie is the same as Trump.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        February.12.2020 at 12:48 pm

        +10000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

  5. JohannesDinkle
    February.12.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Trump did not say Castro was a great man. He did not say the US needed a Bolivarian Revolution like the one in Venezuela. He didn’t even honeymoon in the USSR and come back to tell everyone how great communism is.
    Sanders has video baggage that will make him unelectable, and if other Democrats running for office do not disavow him, they might lose too.
    Yes, Trump is an asshole.

    1. John
      February.12.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Trump also supports the Second Amendment and Citizens’ United. And he has reduced the power of the administrative state in significant ways. But according the Sudderman Trump is no different than Bernie who wants to enact a national building code that makes affordable housing illegal, and totally transform the American economy and way of life into a centrally planned and controlled one.

    2. Libertymike
      February.12.2020 at 1:14 pm

      If he had to honeymoon in the USSR, why couldn’t he have elected to do so in the Venice of the North instead of Moscow?

  6. Commenter_XY
    February.12.2020 at 12:36 pm

    No, The Bern is not the Team D version of POTUS Trump. POTUS Trump was quite wealthy before assuming office. The Bern, on the other hand, came to Congress with not much of anything to speak of and is now a multi-millionaire. Just a coincidence, I suppose.

    They are not at all alike.

    1. John
      February.12.2020 at 12:41 pm

      They are alike in the sense that they both lead a revolt against the party establishment. That much is true. But other than that, the two candidates and the two movements are nothing alike.

      1. Dillinger
        February.12.2020 at 12:47 pm

        >>revolt against the party establishment

        T won his. Bernie’s already 0-for-1

      2. Commenter_XY
        February.12.2020 at 12:53 pm

        Yeah, part of the issue I have with The Bern is his ‘man of the people’ schtick. It is bullshit. The man enriched himself while in office. The sad part is that it was legal for him to do that.

        1. John
          February.12.2020 at 12:59 pm

          Bernie has literally never held a paying job outside of elected office in his life. He is just an old bum who spent his youth mooching off his wife. The guy is so lazy he was once kicked out of a commune back in the 60s.

  7. Colossal Douchebag
    February.12.2020 at 12:58 pm

    They’re both straight white males.

    That’s about where it ends.

    1. Harvard
      February.12.2020 at 1:18 pm

      Bernie’s straight? You’ve seen his wife?

  8. NoVaNick
    February.12.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Trump understood and tapped into the Tea Party wave-the GOP establishment had not been relevant since the early 1990s and the only reason why Bush was re-elected And they had power in the 2000s was because of 9/11. So there wasn’t really any establishment to oppose him.

    The dems on the other hand have been the dominant party with influence from tech, finance, academia, and entertainment, so their establishment is extremely entrenched and has way more at stake if Bernie is nominated than the GOP ever did with Trump. They deserve to be taken down hard.

    1. John
      February.12.2020 at 1:13 pm

      The GOP establishment had no constituency. The “Never Trump” Republicans consisted almost entirely of a bunch of pundits and campaign consultant grifters angry that Trump had messed up their con. Trump was able to unite actual GOP voters very quickly once he had the nomination.

      The DNC establishment as you point out really does have power and a constituency. If Bernie were to somehow win the nomination, there is no way he would unite Democratic voters the way Trump did. Bernie winning the nomination would likely split the party. The “Never Bernie Left” would consist of millions of actual voters not just a few pundits and assorted beltway assholes who threw their careers away because they way overestimated their importance.

  9. John
    February.12.2020 at 1:18 pm

    http://pjmedia.com/instapundit/358084/#respond

    Running as an unopposed incumbent. Sorry but Bill Weld and the rest don’t count as opposition, Trump received 118,000 votes in last night’s Republican primary. No other incumbent President has gotten more than Bill Clinton’s 76,000 in 1996.

    That is a very good sign for how enthusiastic Trump’s supporters are to vote this year.

  10. Nonstopdrivel
    February.12.2020 at 1:20 pm

    I think the comparison is a poor one. As I pointed out to a friend this morning, Bernie Sanders is the leftist Ron Paul. On the one hand, he has the home-court advantage in New Hampshire. On the other hand, he’s exactly the kind of outspoken, charismatic figure who’s just radical enough to inspire the fanatical, if fringe following that shows up to caucuses. So it’s not a surprise that he’s done well in Iowa, just as he dominated in Minnesota in 2016. His talents, personality, and platform are not as ideally suited to success on the primary trail. I suspect he’ll quickly fall behind the more conventional candidates as primary season wears on, just as he did in 2016, just as Ron Paul did in 2012 and 2008.

Please to post comments