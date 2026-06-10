Should ICE Deport All Illegal Aliens?

The Heritage Foundation's Simon Hankinson and George Mason University's Bryan Caplan debate the resolution, "Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should complete its mandate to deport all illegal aliens currently residing in the United States."

Taking the affirmative is Hankinson, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation's Border Security and Immigration Center and author of The Ten Woke Commandments—You Must Not Obey.

Taking the negative is Caplan, a professor of economics at George Mason University. He is the author of 12 books, including the graphic novel Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration.

The debate is moderated by Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein.