James Talarico vs. Ken Paxton, the Pope on AI, and Caves
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss James Talarico changing his tune and how the Pope views artificial intelligence.
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss the brewing Texas showdown between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. Then, they break down Rep. Nancy Mace's (R–S.C.) proposal to give boomers a property tax break and Pope Leo XIV's latest encyclical on artificial intelligence. Finally, they wrap up with some lighter debates over The Legend of Zelda, Nicolas Cage movies, retro-futurism, Jill Biden's latest remarks, and whether President Donald Trump's political influence will ever fade.
0:00—Heretics and hypocrites in Texas
14:30—Talarico takes back his former wokeness
19:10—If you can't take it, don't dish it
32:25—Coal mines are cool?
34:00—Mace's boomer luxury communism
39:20—The pope's views on AI
47:40—Why does anyone play video games?
58:59—Nicolas Cage is a good actor
1:05:57—Retro-futurism
1:10:26—Jill Biden's latest remarks
1:18:36—Will Trump's influence ever fade?