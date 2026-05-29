James Talarico vs. Ken Paxton, the Pope on AI, and Caves

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss the brewing Texas showdown between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. Then, they break down Rep. Nancy Mace's (R–S.C.) proposal to give boomers a property tax break and Pope Leo XIV's latest encyclical on artificial intelligence. Finally, they wrap up with some lighter debates over The Legend of Zelda, Nicolas Cage movies, retro-futurism, Jill Biden's latest remarks, and whether President Donald Trump's political influence will ever fade.

0:00—Heretics and hypocrites in Texas

14:30—Talarico takes back his former wokeness

19:10—If you can't take it, don't dish it

32:25—Coal mines are cool?

34:00—Mace's boomer luxury communism

39:20—The pope's views on AI

47:40—Why does anyone play video games?

58:59—Nicolas Cage is a good actor

1:05:57—Retro-futurism

1:10:26—Jill Biden's latest remarks

1:18:36—Will Trump's influence ever fade?