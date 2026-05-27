How Moral Panic Creates Black Markets
Nobel Prize-winning economist Alvin E. Roth discusses the moral limits of markets, how bans create black markets, and why harm reduction often works better than prohibition.
Today's guest is Nobel Prize-winning economist Alvin E. Roth, the author of Moral Economics: From Prostitution to Organ Sales, What Controversial Transactions Reveal About How Markets Work.
He talks with Nick Gillespie about why some voluntary transactions provoke moral outrage even when no one is being directly harmed. Roth explains why black markets often emerge when governments try to ban activities with persistent demand, why both markets and prohibitions require social support to function, and how unintended consequences can make moralistic policies backfire. They discuss the war on drugs, prostitution, surrogacy, same-sex marriage, price gouging, and why Iran remains the only country in the world with a legal market for kidney donors.
They also explore Roth's work designing kidney exchange networks and school choice systems, how digital technology and private transactions make certain bans harder to enforce, and why harm reduction may work better than prohibition in areas ranging from drug policy to sex work.
0:00—Repugnant transactions and organ sales
9:30—Blood plasma, coercion, and class bias
16:46—School choice reform
22:59—Same-sex marriage, abortion, and contraception
29:59—The war on drugs and moral economics
38:55—Roth's theoretical origin story
43:45—Uber, AI, and technological efficiencies
51:26—Price gouging and consumer resentment
54:27—Pornography, prostitution, and privacy
1:05:21—Has America become more economically moral?
1:12:15—Biden's economic agenda and Trump's tariffs
1:17:04—Winning a Nobel Prize
Producer: Paul Alexander
Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser