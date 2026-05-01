Prosecuting Fauci, Pirate Economy, and Mr. Beast's Red Button Blues

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi break down how extreme the COVID cover-up has been. They also discuss how Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) is gung-ho on prosecuting Anthony Fauci even though he has a full pardon from the Biden administration. Then they talk about their favorite revolutions and maybe even some of their favorite monarchies. Finally, they talk about Mr. Beast, The Matrix, and how complicated intellectual property and patents are.

0:00—Will Congress try to test the power of Anthony Fauci's pardon?

8:27—James Comey has been arrested for the silliest reason.

10:40—Celebrating the American revolution and some other revolutions

19:39—The White House Correspondents' Dinner chaos

32:58—Christian visits James Garfields' grave.

39:04—Robby and Christian are pro-science, but not pro-scientists.

43:39—Mr. Beast's Red Button vs. Blue Button test

51:05—Pro-libertarian takes on pirates?

54:28—The Matrix and Pirates of the Caribbean sequels

1:04:11—It's too easy to get a patent