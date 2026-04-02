Birthright Citizenship, Noem Family Circus, and Project Hail Mary

This week on Freed Up, the opening skit makes its triumphant return before Robby and Christian dive into the latest on Iran, Robby's trip to Vegas, and two major court cases involving birthright citizenship and conversion therapy. They also get into former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's husband becoming an unexpected topic of conversation, swap horror stories about the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and debate whether they've found the stupidest tweet ever. Later, they take on youth curfews, surprisingly fit members of Congress, and wrap with a discussion of Project Hail Mary.

0:00—The opening skit is BACK, baby

3:25—The war in Iran, again

10:27—Robby went to Vegas

15:57—Birthright citizenship case

25:38—The conversion therapy case

30:36—Noem's husband gets everyone's attention

41:02—The worst TSA experiences

50:01—The stupidest tweet ever?

1:00:43—Debating youth curfews

1:19:20—Project Hail Mary