No More Tariffs on Asian Olympic Dragons!
Robby Soave and Jason Russell celebrate the SCOTUS tariff news before pivoting to the politics of the Winter Olympics.
Robby Soave and Jason Russell unpack the Supreme Court's blockbuster tariff ruling—what it means for executive power, trade policy, and the 2026 midterms—before shifting gears into a lively detour through their glory days as high school athletes in Michigan.
Along the way, they riff on the cultural pull of the Winter Olympics, the fantasy politics of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and why Stephen A. Smith might be the up-and-coming politician to watch.
0:00—Jason Russell joins the show!
3:00—Tariffs are dead, and they were never emergencies.
7:01—Stephen Colbert should interview whoever he wants.
15:57—Time for the Winter Olympics and Michigan sports
19:25—Would you become Chinese if they paid you $6 million?
22:55—Helen Andrews is wrong about elite education.
31:30—High school cross country times
45:13—George R.R. Martin is frustrated, and Star Wars
52:47—Stephen A. Smith is a "fiscal conservative" and a "social liberal."
58:26—Ice hockey is underrated.
1:02:51—Volodymyr Zelenskyy won't come around to cut a deal.
1:10:18—Who is the most libertarian Democratic president?
1:17:29—The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress