Reason Vs. Breaking Points: Does Big Tech Do More Good Than Harm?
Reason's Robby Soave and Elizabeth Nolan Brown square off with Breaking Points' Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim in a no-holds-barred debate over Big Tech. The Reason team argues that technology has dramatically improved everyday life—and that those benefits can't be ignored. Their opponents counter that Big Tech's power is inseparable from big government, and that the two can't be untangled.
Resolution: Big Tech does more good than harm.
Affirmative: Robby Soave and Elizabeth Nolan Brown
Negative: Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim
Moderator: Peter Suderman
0:00—Andrew Heaton's warmup
6:31—Opening statements
31:03—Moderator questions and debater discussion
53:47—All the debaters make their case using props
1:02:10—Audience questions
1:23:25—Closing statements
1:40:20—Final debate results