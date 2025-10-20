Does Argentina's Bailout Prove Libertarians Wrong?

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch examine Argentina's $20 billion bailout and what it means for President Javier Milei's promise of a libertarian turnaround. They debate whether foreign aid undermines his free market agenda and what the deal suggests about Washington's own commitment to fiscal restraint.

The editors also discuss this weekend's "No Kings" protests. They analyze Trump's growing use of executive authority during the ongoing government shutdown, including his decision to keep paying troop salaries amid federal layoffs. The panel then looks to Trump's continued bombing of the alleged drug boats off Venezuela's coast, and the decision to repatriate survivors. Finally, a listener asks what checks and balances could exist in a truly libertarian country to prevent the kind of centralization of power seen in the United States today.

0:00—The U.S. bailout of Javier Milei's Argentina

15:11—The "No Kings" protests and Trump's response

32:54—Growing executive power during the government shutdown

41:45—Listener question on checks and balances

48:56—Bombing of alleged Venezuelan drug boats

57:05—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in This Podcast

"Javier Milei's Libertarian Experiment is in Jeopardy. Argentina's Midterm Elections Will Determine Its Fate," by César Báez

"Vast Right-Wing Astroturf Conspiracy Revealed!" by Matt Welch

"Medical Mosh Pits," by Jesse Walker

"Forget Obama: Trump's Pen and Phone Are Bigger Even Than FDR's," by Matt Welch

"Did the U.S. Just Kill a Random Fisherman?" By Liz Wolfe

Upcoming Reason Events

Mini Documentary Screening: The Socialist Housing Plan for New York, October 29