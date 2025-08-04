The New York Times Doesn't Understand Men

This week, editors Peter Suderman and Matt Welch are joined by Reason reporter Eric Boehm and special guest Emily Jashinsky, host of After Party. They begin with the media's growing fixation on men and masculinity, from a wave of New York Times essays to broader questions about dating, education, and work. What does this coverage reveal about how the media sees men, and about younger male voters drifting from the Democratic Party?

The panel then examines President Donald Trump's escalating tariff policy, its economic consequences, and how it fits into the administration's broader approach to trade and inflation. A listener question prompts a discussion of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's shift toward deregulation, and the growing calls to reverse course. The panel also looks at Trump's overseas business activity and the ethical questions it raises about the use of public office for personal gain.

0:00–How men are characterized in the media

13:00–The publishing industry's struggles with men

19:15–The tradeoffs of Trump's tariff policies

42:52–Listener question on NCAA deregulation

50:56–The ethics of personal profits as president

1:00:14–Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in This Podcast

"Your Relationship Problems Aren't Always About the Patriarchy," by Emma Camp

"Yes, Tariffs Are Raising Prices," by Eric Boehm

"Firing the Data-Collectors," by Liz Wolfe

"Amateur Hour Is Over: College Athletes Can Get Paid by Schools," by Jason Russell

"Trump Is Openly Using the Presidency To Enrich the Trump Brand," by Matt Welch

"The Naked Gun Is Stupid in the Best Possible Way," by Peter Suderman

Today's Sponsors:

