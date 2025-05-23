C. Bradley Thompson and Jeremiah Johnson: Rise of the 'MAGA Manosphere'

Did mainstream conservatives and libertarians lose a generation of young men to the post-liberal, reactionary right?

Reason's Nick Gillespie talks with C. Bradley Thompson, author of the Substack newsletter The Redneck Intellectual, and Jeremiah Johnson of the Center for New Liberalism, who wrote the article "Weak Men Create Hard Times: And Weak Men Love a Strongman."

This conversation was recorded live on Wednesday May 21.