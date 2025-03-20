Kelsey Piper: A Reasonable Approach to AI

Where's artificial intelligence headed in Trump's America? Just asking questions.

In February 2025, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a keynote speech at the AI Action Summit in Paris. He advocated for "AI opportunity" rather than "AI safety," promoting a deregulatory vision for AI that emphasized U.S. leadership and free speech while criticizing Europe's "excessive" regulations like the Digital Markets Act. In contrast, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking at the AI Safety Summit in London in November 2023, advocated for pretty much the exact opposite. Where Harris sought guardrails, Vance's speech marked a sharp pivot toward deregulation and unilateral dominance, highlighting a stark shift in U.S. policy under the Trump administration. So what does this all mean politically, culturally, and for everyday humans? Will AI take our computer jobs?

Joining Just Asking Questions to discuss all of this and more is Kelsey Piper, a senior writer at Vox's effective altruism-inspired Future Perfect. We wanted to talk with her about the current politics and possible societal ramifications of AI because she has proven herself to be both knowledgeable and imminently reasonable.

Note: This interview was recorded on February 13, 2025. While most of this interview is about long-term trends and predictions, some specific claims about the then-current power of various AI models have been superseded but remain relevant in a journalistic and historical context, so we've run the original episode with no edits.

Sources Referenced:

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:43 Introducing Kelsey Piper and Analyzing Harris vs. Vance

03:07 AI policy shifts: from safety to opportunity

10:45 The reckless pace of AI development

17:18 Government oversight and AI whistleblower protections

26:06 Ideological bias in AI models

33:17 AI nationalism and the U.S.-China tech race

40:56 DeepSeek and the rise of Chinese AI

49:11 Transparency in AI and national security concerns

53:32 The risk of AI superintelligence

56:35 AI and the future of work: Will mass unemployment happen?

1:09:11 Silicon Valley, politics, and the AI trillionaire question

1:17:49 The question we should all be asking