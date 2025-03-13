Tom Woods: The COVID Lessons We Can't Forget

Tom Woods joins us today. He's a historian, host of The Tom Woods Show, and author of many books, including Diary of a Psychosis: How Public Health Disgraced Itself During COVID Mania, which has a foreword written by the new National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya. Because he so painstakingly documented his experience of "COVID mania" as it unfolded day-to-day, we asked him to reflect on the lockdowns, social distancing, masks, and vaccines, as well as how all these measures ultimately affected liberty and what COVID accountability should look like.