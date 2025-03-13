COVID-19

Tom Woods: The COVID Lessons We Can't Forget

The historian and podcaster joins us on the five-year anniversary of the COVID-19 emergency to relive all the pandemic policy failures.

and |

Tom Woods: The COVID Lessons We Can't Forget

HD Video Download

Five years to the day after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, what are the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic? Just asking questions.

Tom Woods joins us today. He's a historian, host of The Tom Woods Show, and author of many books, including Diary of a Psychosis: How Public Health Disgraced Itself During COVID Mania, which has a foreword written by the new National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya. Because he so painstakingly documented his experience of "COVID mania" as it unfolded day-to-day, we asked him to reflect on the lockdowns, social distancing, masks, and vaccines, as well as how all these measures ultimately affected liberty and what COVID accountability should look like.

Sources Referenced:
Chapters:
  • 00:00 Introduction: What have we learned from COVID?
  • 04:30 The early days: Panic, lockdowns, and initial reactions
  • 10:15 Florida vs. California: The great COVID policy divide
  • 16:45 The unseen costs: Lockdowns, economy, and mental health
  • 23:30 The vaccine debate: Mandates, coercion, and public trust
  • 30:20 The science debate: Experts, models, and misleading predictions
  • 37:15 Masks, symbolism, and political messaging
  • 44:00 Australia, New Zealand, and the global COVID response
  • 50:45 Federalism & freedom: Why some states resisted COVID rules
  • 57:30 What comes next? Preparing for the next health crisis
  • 1:04:00 Final thoughts: The lessons we must remember