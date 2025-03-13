Tom Woods: The COVID Lessons We Can't Forget
The historian and podcaster joins us on the five-year anniversary of the COVID-19 emergency to relive all the pandemic policy failures.
Sources Referenced:
- Diary of a Psychosis: How Public Health Disgraced Itself During COVID Mania, by Tom Woods
- Sweden during the Pandemic, by the Cato Institute
- "A Soho Forum Discussion of COVID with Tom Woods"
- Just Asking Questions with Johan Norberg: "The truth about Sweden's COVID policy"
- Just Asking Questions with Thierry Mallaret: "Is The Great Reset underway?"
- Follow The Science documentary series
- "Were the COVID-19 Lockdowns a Mistake?" by Zach Weissmueller
- Have Deaths of Despair Risen during the COVID-19 Pandemic? A Systematic Review
- Global tuberculosis report 2024 by the World Health Organization
- The Great Barrington Declaration
- Just Asking Questions with Vinay Prasad: "What are RFK Jr.'s real views on vaccines, diet, and health?"
- Then-U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams' archived tweet, February 2020
Chapters:
- 00:00 Introduction: What have we learned from COVID?
- 04:30 The early days: Panic, lockdowns, and initial reactions
- 10:15 Florida vs. California: The great COVID policy divide
- 16:45 The unseen costs: Lockdowns, economy, and mental health
- 23:30 The vaccine debate: Mandates, coercion, and public trust
- 30:20 The science debate: Experts, models, and misleading predictions
- 37:15 Masks, symbolism, and political messaging
- 44:00 Australia, New Zealand, and the global COVID response
- 50:45 Federalism & freedom: Why some states resisted COVID rules
- 57:30 What comes next? Preparing for the next health crisis
- 1:04:00 Final thoughts: The lessons we must remember
