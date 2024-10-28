How Trump and Harris Meaningfully Differ

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman convene one week ahead of the election to highlight a few issues where the major-party presidential candidates have significant differences.

01:53—The presidential candidates on tariffs, debt, foreign policy, and education

35:01—Weekly listener question

43:38—Election integrity ahead of next week's election

52:43—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"How To Avoid Paying Tariffs? Have a Friend in Washington" by Eric Boehm

"Perils of Broad Presidential Power Over Tariffs" by Ilya Somin

"Trump's Destructive Tariff Proposals Will Make Us All Poorer" by J.D. Tuccille

"Where Is Trump's Plan To Cut Spending?" by Eric Boehm

"Trump, Harris Ads Make Clear They Won't Be Cutting Government" by Christian Britschgi

"Democratic Platform Attacks Trump for Not Going to War" by Matthew Petti

"Party of COVID-19 Authoritarianism Improbably Rebrands as 'Party of Freedom'" by Matt Welch

"Show Us Your Votes, Cowards!" by Matt Welch

"How Are Reason Staffers Voting in 2024?"

"American Elections Are a Mess, and They Always Have Been" by Eric Boehm

"Placing Harris and Trump Tax Plans in Historical Context" by Erica York, Nicolo Pastrone

"Why Americans are worried about voter fraud but have faith in their own elections" by Matt Loffman

"Spending is the best measure of the size and scope of government" by Nick Gillespie

"How the World Works Podcast with Nick Gillespie" by Kevin Williamson

"New York abstains, courteously" 1776

1776: Original trailer

Ben Schiller, Coindesk archive

Upcoming Events:

Reason Speakeasy: Martin Gurri, November 18, 2024

