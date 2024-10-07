Why Federal Disaster Relief Is a Disaster

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman reflect on last year's October 7 terrorist attack in Israel and the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Helene across the southeastern United States.

02:27—October 7, one year on

20:07—Hurricane Helene aftermath

35:41—Weekly listener question

43:25—Last week's vice presidential debate

53:08—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"A Year Since the Massacre" by Liz Wolfe

"October 7 Offered a Stark Choice Between Good and Evil" by J.D. Tuccille

"Ayatollah's Antagonism" by Liz Wolfe

"U.S.-Funded Armies Fight Each Other In Lebanon" by Matthew Petti

"What If the U.S. Cuts Off Aid to Israel?" by Matt Welch

"Washington Worsened Hurricane Helene's Destruction" by Jack Nicastro

"After the War" by Matt Welch

"Contra J.D. Vance and Tim Walz, Housing Should Be a 'Commodity,'" by Christian Britscghi

"At V.P. Debate, J.D. Vance and Tim Walz Scapegoat Immigrants, 'Corporate Speculators' for High Housing Costs" by Christian Britschgi

"The Coming Vindication of the Double-Haters" by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"Joker: Folie à Deux* Is a Miserable Musical Slog" by Peter Suderman

"The Government Monopoly on Donated Kidneys Is Killing Americans" by Eric Boehm

Upcoming Events:

Reason Speakeasy: Musa al-Gharbi, October 24, 2024

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

