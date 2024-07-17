Corey DeAngelis: The School Choice Wave Sweeping America
The Parent Revolution author on lockdowns, teachers unions, and voter rage.
This week's guest on The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie is school choice activist Corey DeAngelis, whose provocative new book is The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools. A senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and a former education policy analyst at the Reason Foundation (the nonprofit that publishes Reason magazine), Corey has been called "the most effective school choice advocate since Milton Friedman."
His new book explains why K-12 education failed so badly before and during the COVID pandemic and how to fix it once and for all by making the needs of parents and students the central concern of schooling.
Previous appearances:
- "Watch Elizabeth Warren Lie About Her Son's Private School Education," by Nick Gillespie and John Osterhoudt. January 29, 2020
- "Corey DeAngelis: COVID-19 Is Super-Spreading School Choice," by Nick Gillespie. October 7, 2020
- "Thanks to Teachers Unions, Families are Fleeing Traditional Public Schools," by Nick Gillespie and Corey DeAngelis. January 29, 2021
- "Corey DeAngelis: 2021 Was 'the Year of School Choice,' But 2022 Will Be Even Better," by Nick Gillespie. January 26, 2022
- "Corey DeAngelis: How COVID Has Changed the Face of Education Forever," by Nick Gillespie. September 26, 2022
- "Why Do Public Schools Suck and What Should We Do About Them? Live With Corey DeAngelis and Connor Boyack," by Nick Gillespie. April 19, 2023
