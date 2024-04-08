The White House Lied About Its IRS Funding Only Targeting the Rich

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman consider President Joe Biden's updated response to the war in Gaza following a strike by Israeli military forces that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. And with tax day on the horizon, the editors reflect on how Biden's plan to hire new IRS agents is resulting in more audits of the middle class.

03:02—Biden's response to Israeli military forces killing seven aid workers in Gaza

27:04—The IRS hires more workers, and more middle-class audits result.

36:16—Weekly Listener Question

47:56—Eclipse day!

53:25—This week's cultural recommendations

